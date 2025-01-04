Send de money, de goat coming!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Deh got a man who seh he selling goat. He tell people, “Send yuh money, and ah gon send de goat.” People nah see de goat, nah smell de goat, nah hear de goat bleat, but dem still sending dem money. De man sitting down happy, pocket full, and de goat? Well, only he know if goat even exist.

Dem boys seh dat story sound too much like Guyana and dem oil company deal. Deh tell we, “Send yuh wealth, we gon send yuh de profits.” But wait, how we gon know what we really getting? Yuh ever see a goat walking through yuh gate? Yuh ever see de meter pon dem pump? Nah man, we just trusting dem like de man who seh de goat deh pon de way.

De oil company seh dem pumping millions of barrels. We seh, “Good!” Dem seh, “We spending billions fuh get it out.” We seh, “Alright.” But who checking? Who making sure dem nah using golden wrenches fuh tighten de bolt or platinum spanner fuh turn de nut?

Imagine yuh paying fuh ten goat, but de man send one and seh de rest gone pon vacation. Or worse, he seh de cost fuh feed dem goat more than yuh paying. What yuh gon do? Complain? To who? Same man who tekking yuh money?

Guyana, wake up! We giving away we goat and we nah even getting proper milk in return. De deal sign like we blindfold we self, sign de paper, and hope fuh de best. But dem boys seh, hope nah strategy.

Yuh see, when yuh deal wid people who seh, “Trust we,” yuh better hold on tight to yuh wallet. Goat man and oil man got one thing in common: dem good at mekking yuh believe goat fat when goat ain’t even exist.

Dem boys seh, before we send more goat or money, let we put in some independent meters and get some proper accounting. Otherwise, we might end up wid goat story and empty pocket.

Talk half. Leff half.

(Send de money, de goat coming!)