Latest update January 4th, 2025 5:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pres. Ali’s New Year’s Day message misconstrued

Jan 04, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

Sections of the media have misinterpreted a section of the President’s New Year address, concerning the government’s infrastructure projects. The misreading centres on the phrase “By the end of 2025,” which has been wrongly construed to mean that the new Demerara River Bridge will be completed at the end of the year.

In fact, the President did not even speak about a completion date. He was simply saying that by the time the year ends, the bridge would have already been in operation.

In the preceding paragraph, the phrase “By the end of 2025” is also used to discuss the goal of distributing 50,000 house lots. Does this imply that every house lot will be handed over exactly in the final days of 2025? Clearly not.

The phrase serves as a marker, a way to communicate a broader timeline and the progress expected within that period.

Harry Hanoverjeet

(Pres. Ali’s New Year’s Day message misconstrued)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GBBFF boss reflects on milestones and leadership transition

GBBFF boss reflects on milestones and leadership transition

Jan 04, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s bodybuilding scene has reached unprecedented heights, with outgoing President of the Guyana Body Building and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess, hailing 2024 as...
Read More
National stars shine in GCF End of Year Chess Tournament

National stars shine in GCF End of Year Chess...

Jan 04, 2025

Two more young cricketers benefit from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”.

Two more young cricketers benefit from Project...

Jan 04, 2025

Tonight: Sparta Boss goes up against Bent Street ‘A’ for K&S National Futsal title

Tonight: Sparta Boss goes up against Bent Street...

Jan 03, 2025

Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA Christmas Futsal Champions 

Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA...

Jan 03, 2025

BCB player transfer window opens for 2025 

BCB player transfer window opens for 2025 

Jan 03, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]