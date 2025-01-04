Latest update January 4th, 2025 5:30 AM
Dear Editor,
Sections of the media have misinterpreted a section of the President’s New Year address, concerning the government’s infrastructure projects. The misreading centres on the phrase “By the end of 2025,” which has been wrongly construed to mean that the new Demerara River Bridge will be completed at the end of the year.
In fact, the President did not even speak about a completion date. He was simply saying that by the time the year ends, the bridge would have already been in operation.
In the preceding paragraph, the phrase “By the end of 2025” is also used to discuss the goal of distributing 50,000 house lots. Does this imply that every house lot will be handed over exactly in the final days of 2025? Clearly not.
The phrase serves as a marker, a way to communicate a broader timeline and the progress expected within that period.
Harry Hanoverjeet
(Pres. Ali’s New Year’s Day message misconstrued)
