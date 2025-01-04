National stars shine in GCF End of Year Chess Tournament

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) End of Year Rapid and Blitz Competitions ended with a few national stars shining brightly this past weekend at the David Rose Special School.

Conducted under guidance of arbiter, FIDE Master Anthony Drayton, the competition featured Open and an Under-20 format with players battling for more than $200,000 in cash and prizes.

When the dust settled, it was the trio of Candidate Master Sachin Pitamber, Keron Sandiford and Kyle Couchman who emerged victorious.

Pitamber showed his class as he prevailed as winner of the End of Year Rapid Tournament, racking up 8.5 points after some 9 rounds of Swiss competition.

Second place was occupied by Couchman who finished with 8 points, while the equally talented Sandiford finished third with 6.5 points.

In the End of Year Blitz Tournament, Couchman emerged winner with 8 points tied with Sandiford who made amends (8 points) with Master Pitamber copping 3rd for his 6 points.

Meanwhile, in the Under-20 category, Junior national Champion Ricardo Narine, racked up 8 points for his first place.

Second place was secured by Nicholas Zhang who tied with Woman Candidate Master and 3rd place winner, Aditi Joshi (6.5 points).

Additional prizes which included; Best Female player for the Rapid format going to WCM Jessica Callender.

Other winners included Tharisha Montes De Oca with Joshi bagging the Best Female prize in the Blitz competition.

(National stars shine in GCF End of Year Chess Tournament)