Money and more money

Editorial…

Kaieteur News- It is raining money in oil rich Guyana. Cats and dogs rain down in big chunks of cash that knock Guyanese off their feet. There is money floating in the air and money coming with every announcement out of the PPP/C Government. President Irfaan Ali is first on the floor and having the time of his life. He is living the good life, the type of life, that he may have always dreamed about, viz., a political Santa Claus, a Father Christmas leader. What started on October 10th has now spilled into December. Guyanese are dancing in the streets, not even bothering that it is raining sporadically, often heavily. There is so much money, according to the government’s way of thinking, that what began in October has done the next to impossible. It has pushed Christmas carols and traffic woes from the front burner of anxieties to the dustbin of unconcern.

All citizens over 18 get $100,000 (US$500) from their trillion-dollar oil sector. It is a fraction that would cause much distress to one of those high-powered supercomputers that is the awe of the world. The denominator is simply too large, all the way to infinity, and this is even when US$500 is placed on that over US$5B collected from this great national oil wealth. Some in the local population are so ecstatic that they blank their minds from dealing with poor oil leadership and cheap politics and their US$500 (GY$100,000) gimmicks. Blame it on the money that is pouring out of the PPP/C treasury to strapped and distressed citizens. There is no mistake made there with PPP/C treasury, for that is how the sacred oil money of Guyanese is treated. It is not the money of the State, it is not the property of citizens. It is an asset and a weapon that the leaders in the PPP/C Government use to hold Guyanese in line and beat them into submission. All this oil and what would it matter, if there is no political leadership guile? Guyanese were made to wait for more than four years, while those enjoying preferential status had the freedom to help themselves lavishly. Meanwhile, the ordinary citizen was forced to cope with a devastating cost of living plague.

Everywhere they turned everything was out of reach, with prices being an essential component of the politics, but which government agencies and government leaders swore did not exist. The PPP/C Government’s rolled out its statistics (low inflation, not to worry as prices are under control). Those who could not afford to buy a small loaf of bread had enough street sense to know that some ‘big one’ was wrapping a big one around their heads. The PPP/C Government next presented a proven winner, which took the form of ‘there is no money.’ Teachers heard that while the sun and rain battered them into surrender, a sloppy one. Now, money is not the problem that it used to be, compliments of some magical mystery wand suddenly in the hands of the policy czar, the moneybag man, and the Santa Claus angel.

Public servants just heard a sweet rhyme: ten per cent now, eight next year. This proves that God exists, and he or she takes the shape of the mercies of the decisionmakers in the PPP/C Government. Sugar workers in a sector that crawls on its knees got their nice taste of the holidays, it is also ten per cent for them. With all this money flowing to them, Guyanese get to experience what a currency-filled Christmas is. It is the same story for those who walk the line and hold it, for the men and women in protective uniforms get their hands and pockets enriched with cash.

What is all this money about, caring leadership? Or about elections and how to twist Guyanese minds in the direction of scheming leaders? Or about the schemes that those in the government and opposition have worked out with miserable (‘No Renegotiation’) Scrooges at ExxonMobil? Or about the hustles of those pretending to be the best friends of Guyanese? Money was scarce, now money is in everyplace. These trickles are a beginning; Guyanese must be ready to struggle for much more for themselves.

