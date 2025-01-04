Man on remand begs Magistrate to dismiss fraud cases

Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old man who was remanded to prison in November 2024 on multiple fraud charges, on Friday, begged Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty to dismiss his case.

The accused, Quacy Kitt, told Magistrate McGusty that the prosecution’s “time for statements has passed”. Kitt, who resides at Lot 77 Subryanville, Georgetown, appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He told the court of his concerns over the prosecution’s failure to submit statements within the requested two-week period. He also accused the prosecution of stalling the trial and claimed that the virtual complainants showed a lack of interest in the case.

“These statements relating to all these VCs (virtual complainants) were given since last year, and I think the prosecution is attempting to hack the process. I am entitled to a free and fair trial,” Kitt stated.

However, Magistrate McGusty dismissed his request, explaining that any procedural delays were justified. The Chief Magistrate clarified that Kitt’s remand was largely due to his alleged involvement in additional fraud cases while out on bail for similar charges.

Kitt argued that the delays were intentional attempts to stall the trial, but Magistrate McGusty informed him that the next court date would be set for January 17, 2025, when the case is expected to continue.

He was remanded to prison on November 10, 2024, for allegedly defrauding three individuals of a total of $3.3 million. He is accused of falsely claiming connections with the Ministry of Housing, the Guyana Police Force, and the gold mining sector. The charges include two counts of obtaining money by false pretence and one count of fraudulent misappropriation.

Specifically, the charges state that on October 30, 2024, at Brickdam Road, Georgetown, Kitt obtained $1,950,000 from Khaleel Lovell by falsely claiming he could sell a plot of land from the Government. On May 25, 2024, at Young Street, Georgetown, Kitt allegedly obtained $400,000 from Alicia Gangins by falsely promising to help her reputed husband, Shamar Brown, secure bail from the Providence Police Station. Lastly, on June 10, 2024, at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Kitt allegedly misappropriated $1,000,000 entrusted to him by Oeosi Hilliman to purchase raw gold.

During the proceedings, Kitt pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, prosecutor Sean Williams objected to bail, emphasizing the seriousness of the offences and the fact that Kitt had pending matters related to similar fraud charges. Williams further noted that Kitt had been previously charged with fraud, placed on bail, and continued to commit fraudulent acts while on bail. As a result, Magistrate McGusty ordered Kitt’s remand in custody.

Kitt’s prior legal history includes an August 2023 case where he faced charges before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly for obtaining money under false pretence. Between July 7 and 13, 2023, Kitt allegedly obtained $1,700,000 from Romario Chandrapaul by falsely claiming he could secure a professional home through the Ministry of Housing and Water.

Additionally, between August 21 and 23, 2023, Kitt allegedly obtained $500,000 from Roopnarine Sammy under similar false pretences. In both cases, Kitt pleaded not guilty, and bail was initially denied due to the seriousness of the charges and his history of similar offences. Kitt was later released on bail in those cases, but the new charges led to his remand in November 2024.

