Businessman robbed at gunpoint in front of Alexander Village home

Kaieteur News- A 52-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed, on Friday, in front of his Second Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown home by two identifiable males on a motorcycle.

The victim has been identified as Riffi Doodnauth, a resident of Lot 51 First Street, Alexander Village. He was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cellphone valued $200,000, $40,000 cash, one identification card, and his driver’s licence.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 08:50h, while the victim was about to enter his motor car, which was parked in front of his yard. The suspects reportedly approached the victim from the western direction, on a black motorcycle with trade plate JSP 4, and the pillion rider armed with a silver hand gun in his right hand.

The suspect armed with the gun, pointed the firearm at the Doodnauth and ordered him to hand over everything.

Police said, “The victim was afraid and he handed over the articles mentioned which were in his pants pockets.”

Thereafter, the suspects rode away, west along Second Street, Alexander Village, then south into Cross Street, and made good their escape.

Moreover, several Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footages were seen in the area and are being viewed by police. The search is ongoing for the suspects as the investigations continue.

(Businessman robbed at gunpoint in front of Alexander Village home)