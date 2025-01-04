Azruddin Mohamed is the only viable candidate

Dear Editor,

As Guyana approaches another critical juncture in its democratic journey, it is imperative that we consider the need for fresh leadership to break the entrenched political monopolies of the PPP and PNC. For decades, these two parties have dominated our political landscape, fostering divisiveness and perpetuating a cycle of governance that leaves much to be desired. In this context, Azruddin Mohamed emerges as the only viable candidate post-independence capable of shattering this duopoly and ushering in a new era of inclusive governance and accountability.

The current administration under President Irfaan Ali has demonstrated a glaring lack of leadership. Despite numerous efforts to refine his public image, Ali has struggled to project a presidential demeanour. His governance style appears self-serving, characterized by a preference for personal aggrandizement over collective decision-making within his Cabinet. By embarrassing others to elevate himself, he has failed to inspire confidence and has instead cultivated an environment of mistrust and poor morale among his peers.

If PPPC wants to win, against Mohamed, they need to stop faking humility. They need a new Presidential Candidate, not only who is obsessed about looking ‘cool’ and in reality, is something else. PPP/C needs to have space for all even those who criticise them. Importantly, they need to listen.

The government’s major projects are riddled with inefficiencies and allegations of corruption. The Amaila Falls Hydro Project, touted as a transformative initiative, has seen repeated delays and a lack of transparency in its contract awards, raising concerns about who truly benefits from such ventures. The new Demerara Harbour Bridge project has also faced criticisms over inflated costs and irregularities in the bidding process. Additionally, the government’s housing drive, while ambitious, has been plagued by reports of favouritism and substandard construction, leaving many citizens frustrated and underserved. Look at the chaos with the cash grant distribution.

Moreover, under President Ali’s watch, the integrity of key constitutional institutions has been systematically undermined. The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), tasked with promoting harmony among Guyana’s diverse population, has been reduced to a toothless entity due to political interference. The Human Rights Commission, essential for safeguarding citizens’ rights, has seen its recommendations ignored and its funding slashed, rendering it ineffective. The Integrity Commission, meant to hold public officials accountable, is side-lined, with delayed or incomplete disclosures from key government figures. Additionally, the Procurement Commission, established to ensure transparency in the awarding of government contracts, has been bypassed in favour of politically connected contractors, further fuelling allegations of corruption. Despite the appointments at the Public Service Commission, it is useless as, while the Local Government Commission remains a shadow of its intended purpose, unable to operate independently due to undue influence from the executive.

The judiciary remains in limbo, with no appointments of judges to bolster the justice system. The fiasco surrounding the appointment of a Police Commissioner further exemplifies the administration’s disdain for due process and good governance. In addition, the treatment of the press under Ali’s leadership is alarming, marked by hostility and a disregard for the role of free media in a democracy.

The president’s lavish lifestyle, coupled with extravagant tours and parties hosted by his wife, adds insult to injury for the ordinary citizens who struggle daily to make ends meet. Such excesses only deepen the divide between the ruling elite and the people they are supposed to serve. Meanwhile, essential public services remain underfunded, and there is little progress in addressing pressing issues such as healthcare, education, and job creation. Oil and gas sector is another mess.

Equally troubling is the influence of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who has shown an unhealthy obsession with silencing critics of his administration. Freedom of expression, a cornerstone of any democratic society, is increasingly under threat in Guyana. Those who dare to voice dissent or critique government policies face intimidation and reprisals, creating a climate of fear and stifling constructive dialogue. The administration’s hostility toward opposing views has eroded public trust and alienated the very people it claims to represent. How can Guyanese to govern again who rig their own internal party elections yet have the audacity to always talk about APNU rigging 2020 elections.

Amidst this dismal state of affairs, Azruddin Mohammed offers a breath of fresh air. His candidacy represents a much-needed departure from the politics of patronage and polarization. Azruddin’s vision for Guyana prioritizes unity, transparency, and the empowerment of all citizens. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to ethical leadership and an ability to rise above the petty rivalries that have plagued our political system for far too long.

Guyana stands at a crossroads. We can either continue down the path of dysfunction and division, or we can embrace the opportunity for real change. Azruddin Mohammed is not just a candidate; he is the embodiment of hope for a nation yearning for progress and equality. It is time for the people of Guyana to rally behind a leader who will put their interests first and pave the way for a brighter future.

Sincerely,

B. Singh

