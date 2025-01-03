Spectre and Tepui Contracts on pump stations

Dear Editor,

The Minister of Agriculture threatened Spectre and Tepui on the construction of pump stations on Pouderoyn, West Bank, and Belle Vue, Region 5. Is the Minister serious? Weren’t there previous warnings? Don’t these companies have close incestuous ties to Freedom House and the Vice President? Can actions really be taken against them?

The media reported that both companies lacked experience in construction of pump stations or any kind of construction before getting the contracts. It is reported that Tepui is owned by one Mikhail Rodrigues, also known as “Critic”. He also received other contracts that are facing construction difficulties.

It is reported that the son of a former Minister owns Spectre. Can the Minister confirm who owns Spectre? The Minister was forced to resign over repeated sex allegations. It is also reported that Spectre has received multiple contracts and has faced difficulties in completing them.

Why aren’t contracts being given to companies with experience and competence?

Yours truly,

P. Mann

