Motorcycle bandits crash into Hilux to rob driver

Kaieteur News- A businessman was robbed on New Year’s Day by two bandits on a motorcycle in the vicinity of Graham’s Hall Primary School along the Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The bandits had reportedly crashed into the businessman’s Toyota Hilux pick-up around 17:20 hrs. while he was heading north along the road. According to him, the bandits crashed into the front of his vehicle from the opposite direction.

Believing that it was just an accident, he stopped the vehicle and attempted to render assistance but was beaten and robbed.

“…An argument ensued with the victim and the suspects,” the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said before adding that the bandits then cuffed the businessman in his head and about the body as they robbed him.

The bandits snatched the man’s three gold chains valued $1.5 million, two gold rings valued $500,000, one gold band valued at $500,000, one grey Samsung GalaxyA02 cellphone and $249, 000 in cash.

The bandits then picked up their motorcycle and rode away.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Motorcycle bandits crash into Hilux to rob driver)