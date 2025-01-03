Latest update January 3rd, 2025 3:13 AM

Man killed brother during New Year’s Day dispute

Jan 03, 2025 News

Kaieteur News– A 41-year-old mason, Kiran Bacchus, was killed early Wednesday during a dispute with his younger brother, Deepak Bacchus, at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, (WCB).

Kiran Bacchus lived at Lot 36 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree, WCB. The incident took place on January 1, 2025, around 1:30 hrs. at the home of Sookranie Bacchus, their mother, at Lot 35 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree. Deepak Bacchus, aged 27, Mason, and his wife Tena also lives at the home.

Dead: Kiran Bacchus

Police investigations revealed that Kiran, who lived next door with his wife, Seeta Churchand, reportedly went to confront Deepak after learning that his wife had been prevented from entering the yard by Deepak.

According to police reports, Kiran had been drinking alcohol when he found out about the altercation involving his wife. “Kiran was drinking alcohol when he found out that Deepak had prevented his (Kiran’s) wife, Seeta Churchand, from entering the yard where their mother lived,” the police revealed. In a fit of anger, Kiran rushed to his mother’s home, “forcefully” entered the yard, and confronted Deepak. This led to a physical altercation, with both men falling to the ground.

“Kiran struck his head, causing him to bleed from his nose and appear dazed,” police said. Kiran was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Kiran’s wife told police that her husband had suffered a head injury in Trinidad back in 2015, where he was attacked by two men and chopped, which required surgery. Deepak was arrested following the incident and under caution told police that he was home with his mother and wife when he saw Kiran and his sister-in-law attempting to push down their front gate.  When the family approached the couple, Kiran allegedly pushed Deepak, but struggled to do so and fell himself

Deepak further alleged that, while Kiran was on the ground, he cuffed Kiran twice and then noticed blood coming from Kiran’s nose. “He attempted to clean the blood, and with assistance from his mother and a driver, they took Kiran to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he later passed away,” Deepak told police. Deepak Bacchus is currently detained at the Blairmont Police Station, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

