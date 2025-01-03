Grandmaster Jose Luis Montes to lead Self-Defense Seminar

-Professionals, business owners, lawmen, security personnel, elderly to benefit from high-profile seminar slated for January 11

Kaieteur Sports- In an unprecedented initiative, Guyana is set to welcome Grandmaster Jose Luis Montes, President of the World International Self Defense Association (WISDA) and a 9th Dan martial artist. His visit, scheduled for January 11 at the Officer’s Mess, Eve Leary, promises to be a transformative event for local law enforcement officers, security personnel, and other enthusiastic participants. Master Max Massiah of Maxido fame has orgainsed the visit.

Grandmaster Montes will conduct a three-hour Self-Defense and Close Combat Training Seminar, which combines theoretical insights with physical techniques. This event will be open to citizens from all walks of life, including elderly women, law enforcement officers, para-military personnel, business owners, and professionals aged 18 to 88. Participants will have the unique opportunity to refine their self-defense skills under the guidance of one of the world’s top police and close combat trainers.

Master Montes, a Golden Award winner and Hall of Famer, boasts an impressive background in law enforcement and martial arts. Born on December 8, 1963, in Barcelona, Spain, Montes’ martial arts journey encompasses disciplines such as Judo, Karate, Full Contact, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, Aikido, Jujitsu, and Ninjitsu, among others. His extensive experience and decorated career make him a sought-after instructor in self-defense and police training.

As the President of WISDA, Grandmaster Montes has dedicated his life to building the World International Self Defense Martial Academy, fostering a global network of members. His accolades include numerous international medals and recognition as one of the leading national police instructors in self-defense. Montes has conducted courses across Spain, including; Catalonia, Valencia, Madrid, and Andalusia as well as internationally in Ukraine, Portugal, and Greece.

The seminar, themed “A Lifeline, Not to Walk with Fear in 2025,” aims to empower participants to tackle societal challenges such as robbery, road rage, bullying, physical abuse, rape, and human trafficking. This action-packed event, beginning at 1:00 PM on January 11, is expected to provide invaluable tools and techniques for personal safety and community well-being.

Grandmaster Montes’ visit is a rare opportunity for Guyana to benefit from the expertise of a global leader in self-defense training. Law enforcement officers, security personnel, and civilians alike are encouraged to seize this chance to enhance their skills and confidence in handling real-world threats.

