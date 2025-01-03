Gold miner stabbed to death by co-worker

Kaieteur News- A gold miner was on Wednesday, fatally stabbed by his co-worker during an altercation at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The deceased, Reinsford Kenny, was reportedly intoxicated when he became involved in a dispute with Alpha Osafha McPhoy, a 28-year-old gold miner from Georgetown, who has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. McPhoy, also known as ‘Bat,’ has reportedly confessed to the crime but claims it was an act of self-defence.

According to a police statement, McPhoy and Kenny’s employer, businessman Rhyburn Elcock, provided details of the incident. Elcock told police that Kenny arrived at his shop drunk and became disorderly and he removed him from the premises. Elcock later learned that a confrontation had occurred outside, during which McPhoy allegedly stabbed Kenny.

Another co-worker Jermain Sampson, attempted to break up a knife altercation between Kenny and the suspect, and sustained stab wounds himself. Sampson later discovered Kenny lying motionless with a chest wound. Police said, “the suspect, Alpha McPhoy, admitted to stabbing Kenny during an altercation, claiming it was in self-defence after Kenny allegedly attacked him with a knife.” The murder weapon has been recovered, and McPhoy remains in custody. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

