Latest update January 3rd, 2025 2:50 AM
Jan 03, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Happy New Year, readers! Dem Boys want fuh thank all yuh who been reading this lil column over the past year. Without yuh laughs and support, this column woulda feel like a church service wid no congregation. Dem Boys wish yuh all de best fuh 2025. May this be de year when yuh dreams come true—well, most ah dem!
Dem Boys seh, life funny so. Some dreams does take time fuh happen. Some dreams need a lil more hard work. And some dreams? Well, dem better stay as dreams! But remember, is a new year, so keep dreaming and keep laughing. Dem Boys hope yuh 2025 full of surprises—de good kind, of course!
Talking bout dreams, Dem Boys hear dis joke and just had fuh share it. A man—plenty ah y’all know de man—went to sleep on Old Year’s Night. In he dream, de Vice President come to him and seh, “When you wake up, yuh gon have plenty money.” De man wake up excited like he win de lottery, but when he check he pocket, it still empty like a drum. He vex but decide fuh go back to sleep.
This time, de President show up in he dream and seh, “Don’t worry, when you wake up, a brand-new car gon be waiting in yuh driveway.” De man wake up and peep through he window. Not even a bicycle was there. Now he really frustrated.
Determined, he go back to sleep again. Dis time, he dream he was in de toilet urinating. When he wake up, lo and behold, he discovered that some dreams do come true.
Talk half. Leff half
(Dreams do come true)
Jan 03, 2025Lady Royals and Kanaimas to clash for Female championship Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship, which kicked off at the National Gymnasium with...
Jan 03, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The sugar industry has been for centuries Guyana’s agricultural backbone. Yet, its struggles... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]