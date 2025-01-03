Latest update January 3rd, 2025 2:50 AM

Dreams do come true

Jan 03, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Happy New Year, readers! Dem Boys want fuh thank all yuh who been reading this lil column over the past year. Without yuh laughs and support, this column woulda feel like a church service wid no congregation. Dem Boys wish yuh all de best fuh 2025. May this be de year when yuh dreams come true—well, most ah dem!

Dem Boys seh, life funny so. Some dreams does take time fuh happen. Some dreams need a lil more hard work. And some dreams? Well, dem better stay as dreams! But remember, is a new year, so keep dreaming and keep laughing. Dem Boys hope yuh 2025 full of surprises—de good kind, of course!

Talking bout dreams, Dem Boys hear dis joke and just had fuh share it. A man—plenty ah y’all know de man—went to sleep on Old Year’s Night. In he dream, de Vice President come to him and seh, “When you wake up, yuh gon have plenty money.” De man wake up excited like he win de lottery, but when he check he pocket, it still empty like a drum. He vex but decide fuh go back to sleep.

This time, de President show up in he dream and seh, “Don’t worry, when you wake up, a brand-new car gon be waiting in yuh driveway.” De man wake up and peep through he window. Not even a bicycle was there. Now he really frustrated.

Determined, he go back to sleep again. Dis time, he dream he was in de toilet urinating. When he wake up, lo and behold, he discovered that some dreams do come true.

Talk half. Leff half

(Dreams do come true)

