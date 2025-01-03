Latest update January 3rd, 2025 2:50 AM

Berbice man drowns at Lake during New Year’s Day outing.

Jan 03, 2025

Kaieteur News- What began as a joyful New Year’s Day outing ended in tragedy when 37-year-old Karran Inderjeet, a welder from #3 Village, West Coast Berbice, drowned at 11 Top Mashabo Lake on the Essequibo Coast.

Inderjeet, a father of one, was enjoying a picnic with his family when the fatal incident occurred around 17:20 hrs on Wednesday. His body was discovered the following day, floating face down in the lake around 11:30 hrs.

Dead: Karran Inderjeet

According to police reports, Inderjeet, his wife Latchmi Dayal (known as Reshma), their 6-year-old son Mickel, and other family members had arrived at the lake around 14:30hrs. to spend the day. “They were playing music from their vehicle and consuming alcohol. The area had other individuals present,” the police said.

Around 17:00hrs, Inderjeet and his son went swimming in the outer part of the landing area while the rest of the family were bathing closer to shore.  Suddenly, a strong current pulled both of them deeper into the water. “Karran attempted to push his son towards the shoreline, but the current was too strong,” police explained.

As the situation escalated, an alarm was raised. Julius Barrow, a 49-year-old driver from Supenaam, immediately jumped into the lake to rescue the young boy. Mickel was pulled to safety, but by then, Inderjeet’s head was seen going under the water. “[Barrow] believed Karran was trying to swim to safety,” police said. Sadly, Karran was not seen again that evening.

Despite the efforts of several individuals who dived into the lake in search of him, and the use of hooks and lines to attempt to retrieve his body, the efforts proved futile. Police arrived on the scene at 17:40 hrs. and Barrow pointed out the spot where he last saw Inderjeet. The following morning, Thursday, police confirmed that Inderjeet’s body had been found.

Body of Karran Inderjeet found at 11 Top Mashabo Lake, Essequibo Coast.

The sudden death of Inderjeet has left his family, friends, and community in shock. Expressions of grief have poured in on social media, where friends shared their sadness over the tragic loss. One friend Junior Myers wrote, “This hit very hard. Only on Old Year’s Day we talked, only to learn this morning that you’re no more. Wazim and Imran can’t stop the tears from flowing. Hurt me real bad too. You’re a true friend and you will be missed, bud.”

Another friend, Wari Don, commented, “This can’t be true. I spoke to my brother yesterday… Dawg, only yesterday we talked about some things. You told me you had just gone to the river to pray.” The Aunt of the deceased Shalini Ramjit also expressed her grief, saying, “Can’t believe you’re gone so easy, my dear nephew.”

 

