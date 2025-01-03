Latest update January 3rd, 2025 4:30 AM
Jan 03, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing to spend approximately $136 million to construct a reinforced concrete bridge at Black Bush Polder, Mibicuri, Region Six.
The project was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There it was disclosed that nine contractors have bid for the contract. This publication understands that similar to the bridge works, the Ministry of Public Works in October last year had awarded over $1 billion in contracts to upgrade roads in the agriculture community. It was reported that some 108 thoroughfares will be transformed from mud dams to concrete structures in the Black Bush Polder area.
These works are to improve access for residents and the movement of heavy-duty agricultural equipment.
Below are the companies and their bids:
($136M estimated to construct concrete bridge at Black Bush Polder)
