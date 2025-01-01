Latest update January 1st, 2025 12:21 AM
Jan 01, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor
There are stories to be told of two women named Ann Greene, who over the years were mistaken for each other. The two women are in their own right equally phenomenal Guyanese women who contributed to society in their respective capacities.
The first woman, Ann Elizabeth Greene is now dearly departed was an aesthetician, and long standing member of the People’s National Congress Reform while the other Ann Greene is the retired Chief Probation Officer and former Director of Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA).
The mistaken identity of the two came to its high point during the week of December 23, 2024 when the news spread of the death of the first Ann Greene.
People were quick to assume that it was Ann Greene, the retired CPA Director who has passed away. This Ann Greene had to therefore spend a great of her Christmas holiday clarifying and dispelling the news that she had passed. One Ann Greene has indeed left this world for higher calling but the remaining one had to answer calls daily from family members, friends, colleagues, former staff members and clients near and far explaining the mistaken identity. It became overwhelming when both the Stabroek News and the Kaieteur News published a letter paying tribute to the dearly departed Ann Greene, which increased the calls and responses tremendously for the remaining Ann Greene. It is an uncomfortable experience, to say the least, which warrants that the identities to be clearly known. Ann Greene, the retired Chief Probation Officer and former Director of Childcare & Protection Agency, I am expressing my condolences to the family and friends of the dearly departed Ann Elizabeth Greene. May her soul rest in peace
Sincerely,
Ann Greene
(The tale of two Ann Greenes)
