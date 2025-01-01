Bandit shot dead in Sophia

—one accomplice captured, one escaped

Kaieteur News- A 21-year-old bandit was shot dead on Tuesday following an armed robbery at a recently opened Chinese Restaurant on Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

His accomplice was captured while a third suspect managed to escape with the gun allegedly used in the robbery. Kaieteur News was told that the bandit was shot dead around 12:00 hrs. by a security guard from another business establishment in the area. When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, scores of residents had gathered. Several fights broke out between relatives and police ranks. Ranks had to fire shots in the air to restore order and conduct their crime scene investigation.

After the body was removed and the captured suspect brought out in handcuffs, Kaieteur News and reporters from other media houses began speaking with eyewitnesses. Kaieteur News learnt that while the restaurant was being operated by Chinese Nationals, the building was owned by a local woman, Alexis Cameron, living on the top flat of the two storey- structure. Cameron is renting the bottom flat of her property to the Chinese Nationals and according to the woman, they had only opened the restaurant there about a week ago.

She told reporters, “All I know I was upstairs lying down and I heard the bang.” The woman said she went and peeped through her window to see what was going on. “…I didn’t see anything (but) when I was about to go to the veranda, I heard somebody saying pass the effing money”, recounted Cameron.

She then went downstairs. “I ain’t see nobody they were already inside and then a hear another shot that is when the guard shot at somebody.” Reporters were able to find out that the security guard worked at a Chinese Supermarket close by. A friend (Chinese National) of the restaurant owner said he was in the building when the robbery took place.

He recalled that the restaurant owner was the one who ran to the supermarket and asked the security guard for help. “We went doing welding work and then them people (the bandits) come to go inside. So my friend (restaurant owner) see the bandit now and he gone, he see something wrong and he gone and run and go by the supermarket and he ask security to come and help”

The man said he immediately called police, who promptly arrived on the scene. However, the security guard got there first and confronted the bandits. One of them was shot dead, the other two allegedly ran but the police when they arrived managed to capture a suspect while a third reportedly escaped. Kaieteur News understands that one of the bandits resides in B Field Sophia and the other lives on Red Road Sophia. As police escorted the captured suspect out of the restaurant, one of the family members was heard saying, “A hope you change, a hope you learn your lesson”.

(Bandit shot dead in Sophia)