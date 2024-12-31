Progress without sacrifice is not for Guyana!

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Guyanese want progress, but is like they want it with a tall drink of convenience. De authorities seh, “No right turn from Vlissengen Road into Lamaha Street for southbound traffic.” Dem seh it mek sense. It gon reduce waiting times, free up de junction, and mek traffic flow on both carriageways at the same time.

But wuh happen? Protest! Big noise! People bawl out like dem was ask to walk barefoot to work. All de plan require is fuh yuh to drive a likkle further, wend yuh way down Vlissengen Road, and tek another turn. But nah, that too much wuk fuh we. Guyanese seh, “We want progress, but don’t yuh dare ask we to drive an extra two corners.”

You woulda think dem ban cars and tell people start riding donkey carts. Nah, is just a likkle adjustment, a small inconvenience fuh de greater good. But no! Guyanese seh, “Progress must come to we doorstep, ring de bell, and beg we pardon.”

Same ting happen when de government build nice new walkways and people seh dem like it, but next day, yuh see vending stalls pop up like mushrooms. And dem seh, “Well, people gotta eat!” Is true, but wha about de people who need a clear walkway to walk pun?

Dem boys seh Guyanese want de benefits of progress without lifting a finger—or in dis case, without turning a steering wheel a few extra times. So de next time yuh hear somebody complain, remind dem: Progress without inconvenience just don’t exist.

Talk half. Leff half

