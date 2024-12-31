Latest update December 31st, 2024 3:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Progress without sacrifice is not for Guyana!

Dec 31, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Guyanese want progress, but is like they want it with a tall drink of convenience. De authorities seh, “No right turn from Vlissengen Road into Lamaha Street for southbound traffic.” Dem seh it mek sense. It gon reduce waiting times, free up de junction, and mek traffic flow on both carriageways at the same time.

But wuh happen? Protest! Big noise! People bawl out like dem was ask to walk barefoot to work. All de plan require is fuh yuh to drive a likkle further, wend yuh way down Vlissengen Road, and tek another turn. But nah, that too much wuk fuh we. Guyanese seh, “We want progress, but don’t yuh dare ask we to drive an extra two corners.”

You woulda think dem ban cars and tell people start riding donkey carts. Nah, is just a likkle adjustment, a small inconvenience fuh de greater good. But no! Guyanese seh, “Progress must come to we doorstep, ring de bell, and beg we pardon.”

Same ting happen when de government build nice new walkways and people seh dem like it, but next day, yuh see vending stalls pop up like mushrooms. And dem seh, “Well, people gotta eat!” Is true, but wha about de people who need a clear walkway to walk pun?

Dem boys seh Guyanese want de benefits of progress without lifting a finger—or in dis case, without turning a steering wheel a few extra times. So de next time yuh hear somebody complain, remind dem: Progress without inconvenience  just don’t exist.

Talk half. Leff half

(Progress without sacrifice is not for Guyana!)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Keevin Allicock – the next torchbearer for Guyanese professional boxing

Keevin Allicock – the next torchbearer for Guyanese professional...

Dec 31, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports- In the rich tapestry of Guyanese sports, few names shine as brightly as Keevin Allicock. A prodigious talent with the rare blend of skill, charisma, and grit, Allicock...
Read More
Guyana Harpy Eagles begin Fitness Preparation for 2025 CWI Regional Four-Day Tournament

Guyana Harpy Eagles begin Fitness Preparation for...

Dec 31, 2024

The business end has arrived, a place in the final is at stake tomorrow night

The business end has arrived, a place in the...

Dec 31, 2024

Thirteen-year-old benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Thirteen-year-old benefits from Project...

Dec 31, 2024

Milerock stop Winners Connection 9-3 behind Drakes 5 goal spree, Botafago humble Capital Fc 8-3

Milerock stop Winners Connection 9-3 behind...

Dec 31, 2024

Dharry reigns supreme with second-round KO against Ramirez

Dharry reigns supreme with second-round KO...

Dec 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]