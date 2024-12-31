Entering a new year

Kaieteur News– As we prepare to enter a new year, we prefer to look ahead in this bright new year and hope. We have been given the gifts, now we must dig deep within ourselves and prove to be worthy of the sparkling endowments that are ours. It can be a glorious 2025 for all Guyanese, but we must do our part, each one of us.

We remind fellow citizens of something that should be familiar to many. It is of young students enriched with vigour and talent, great potential which everyone recognises, but of which the unimpressive comes. Sometimes nothing at all. For the wondrous personal gifts are wasted, through folly and numerous failures. Because there was little listening, less preparing and dedicating of priorities and energies towards things that were positive. There was only the arrogance of believing that there is knowing, when there was no knowing at all.

We have seen such human wreckages littering the wayside and alleyways. What applies to individuals also has its place in the life and times of nations. Nations especially gifted must rise to their full potential by making the best use of their endowments, and to the extent that they succeed in becoming the talk of the world. In 2021, and even more so in 2022 and 2023, Guyana transformed from a sleepy, backward, un-acclaimed country to the talk on the lips of almost everyone. We have the foundation below. What we do with it is up to us, in our hands first.

So far, we have failed to do what is wise, not even what helps our interests. But that was last year, the years before. The new year must not follow in the same pattern. We, the Guyanese people, must see to that, and do so with our hearts and our souls. Let that be our resolution. Nothing will come our way easily, or from the generosity of others. We are going to have to get up and get what is due to us. As always, we clarify – as we get, others must also get for the calibre of their expertise, their range of resources, and the depths of their commitments. That is only fair, and we must be exemplary in fairness.

Similarly, we cannot be so submissive to the visions of others that we punish our own. We harbour no hatred for our leaders, either in the PPP/C Government or the Coalition Opposition, for that does not help them or one Guyanese. They have our assurance of presence and voice, but on the one non-negotiable condition that they muster the courage to fight with their last ounce of strength to lift us out of the poverty-stricken ranks. Guyana has been given the means. Our leaders must devise the methods to leverage our birthright into what is right and bright for us, the first shareholders in this patrimony. This new year must mark the fresh and inspiring beginning of moving from what could be (potential) to what is (reality).

We have the resources. We must accelerate the development of the muscular human resources, none as much as leadership resources. The time for feebleness and shrinking (or gaming) must be about yesterday’s behaviours. 2025 must be characterised by leadership, vigour, acumen, and real leadership efforts. The new year must be about Guyanese getting out of the gutter and driving their way to higher economic ground. We cannot wilt; we must not falter.

