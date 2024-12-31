Boy, 3, dies 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 house 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞

Kaieteur News- An early morning fire has claimed the life of Amanie Abrahams, a three-year-old boy of Lot 146 Cooper Street, Albouystown.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a fire of unknown origin destroyed the dwelling house of Tandica Bailey, a 28-year-old clothes vendor of the said address, about 01:30h Monday.

Investigations revealed that Bailey resided in a wooden structure that rests on concrete blocks about three feet off of the ground with her three children, ages 11, four and three.

Around 07:00h on Sunday evening, the woman left home to go to work on Regent Street, leaving her three children at home. About 01:36h as she was about to head home, Bailey was informed that her house was on fire. When she got home, she saw her two older children who told her that after the fire started, they ran out of the house and due to the heat, Amanie was left behind on a bed in the room.

The Fire Service personnel and EMTs were summoned to the scene and the fire was extinguished. The remains of the three-year-old were found in the bedroom area, burnt beyond recognition. A doctor pronounced the boy dead. The remains were taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

