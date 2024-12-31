Latest update December 31st, 2024 3:30 AM
Dec 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 14-year-old boy has been missing since early November and his relatives are worried as there have been no traces of him.
Kirt Williams went missing the day after he celebrated his birthday on November 3, 2024. He was last seen in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Williams, who is also known as Salan Smith, is a student of Kingston Secondary School in Georgetown.
During an interview with Kaieteur News, Shawn Campbell, Williams’s older brother said that he was informed about his brother’s disappearance three weeks after he went missing. “I normally see him at church, but after three Sundays pass, I asked for him and was told he went missing.”
Campbell said that the 14-year-old boy resides with his cousin. The frustrated brother told this publication that he fears his brother is being trafficked and hopes for his safe return. A report was made at the Sophia Police Station.
(Boy, 14, goes missing day after birthday)
