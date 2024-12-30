Violence is now a national pastime

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh we living in a time when everybody ready fuh fight like gladiator. From schoolyard spat to street-side skirmish, is like people training fuh Olympic brawl. De weapons does appear outta nowhere—stick, knife, pipe, cutlass, even bottle—and de crowd does cheer like dem watching championship match.

De other day, dem had one big scene in de city. Was a big posh way. De next thing yuh know, one man pull a wood plank from a stand and de other man find a cutlass like magic. But yuh know Guyanese—always prepared, even if is fuh war.

But hear dis: all de junk dem illegal vendors piling up all over de place does mek weapon collection easy. Pipe lying here, wood there, bottle everywhere. Is like a DIY arsenal waiting fuh somebody temper to flare. And when it flare, law-abiding citizens does got to run fuh safety because is lash and licks flying all around.

Dem boys seh de savagery gone to next level. Just de other day, one accident video surface. A man knock down another, and instead of calling de ambulance, somebody decide fuh turn de man head into football. A flying kick straight to de temple! Yuh woulda believe is a kung fu movie. But hear wah: people head ain’t coconut. One good kick, and yuh talking permanent damage—or worse.

De question is, how we reach here? Once upon a time, Guyanese did know how to quarrel and cuss and walk away. Now, dem picking up weapon faster than how dem picking up salary at de end of de month. Is like de violence deh in de air we breathing, and everybody feel dem got something to prove.

Dem boys seh we need fuh calm down. Nobody ain’t win nothing by bussing nobody head. And all dem viral videos only showing how savage we behaving. People forget that life fragile, and one wrong move could end everything. De same man yuh kick today mighta been de same man to lend yuh hand tomorrow.

So, dem boys calling fuh a ceasefire. Put down de pipe, leave de cutlass, and let de bottle stay in de rum shop. If yuh vex, walk it off. If yuh can’t walk it off, try talking it out. And if talking can’t wuk, well, tek a nap.

Remember, we not gladiators. We Guyanese. Leh we start behaving so.

Talk half. Leff half

