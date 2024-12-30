Three shot, two stabbed as Linden gangs clash

Kaieteur News- Five persons have been hospitalised following a shooting on Sunday morning at the head of Dakama Circle Street, Five Corner Junction, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten.

Three were shot while one was chopped in the head and another stabbed. The shooting took place around 06:21 hrs, according to police. Eyewitnesses began sharing cell phone recorded videos of the shooting depicting the chaos. One video showed people running for cover as gunshots rang out. A victim was seen limping away from the scene apparently shot in his leg.

Another video depicted a police rank being assaulted as he attempted to quell the situation. It was total madness. Police later released a statement, reporting that the Chaos left five persons wounded.

Among those injured are two men: Rondel Rodney, 27, of One Mile Wismar Linden and Brian Johnson, 25, Half Mile Wismar Linden, who were arrested earlier in December for the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Rodney was shot in the right leg and is one among four suspects who police believe initiated the shooting. He is presently under police guard at the Linden Hospital. Meanwhile Johnson was reportedly stabbed in his right eye.

The others wounded were identified as a 17-year-old boy of Poker Street, Wismar, Linden who was shot in the left hand, Tyrone Newton, 21, of Half Mile Wismar and Glaston Bristol, 31, of Redwood Crescent, Mackenzie.

Bristol was chopped in his head and is also among the four suspects who allegedly started the brawl. Police said that Bristol is suspected of being one of shooters. He was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is under police guard while the 21-year-old Newton is nursing a gunshot wound on his right foot at the Linden Hospital.

Police are on the hunt for two more suspects said to be involved, Shaquille Lambert and another man identified only as Jobby.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, a police rank in Linden said that the shooting might have stemmed from a mis-understanding between two groups of people. Some media houses reported that it was a clash between rival gangs. Lindeners via their respective social media platforms are denying the existence of gangs in the Region Ten town but investigators explained to Kaieteur News that over the years there has always been a rivalry between individuals from the Wismar shore and Mackenzie, Linden. “There is always something between them”, one investigator said.

Police at this time are still trying to find out what that mis-understanding was. Some eyewitnesses are claiming that it might have started at a Saturday night party. While this may be true, investigators cannot verify such reports at this time.

There were parties in the area according to police, but where the shooting took place folks would come from “all over” to get breakfast.

“Every time they get thing in Linden, people from all over does go to Five Corner to get food before moving on or going home”, investigators explained.

Investigations continue.

