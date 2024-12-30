ExxonMobil conducting maintenance activities on Liza Destiny

Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), the operator of Guyana’s oil rich Stabroek Block is currently conducting maintenance activities on the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

This is according to an advertisement recently published in Kaieteur News by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD). It was explained that the maintenance work commenced on December 20, 2024 and is scheduled to be completed on December 31, 2024.

MARAD stated that the exercise “will incorporate the use of the semi-rigid general work and support vessel C-Worker, which will display the international signal for vessels engaged in such activity.”

The area is situated approximately 91.5 nautical miles or 169.5 kilometers off the Coast of Guyana and covers an area of 136 square nautical miles or 466.9 square kilometers. All mariners are required to stay clear of this vessel and navigate with extreme caution when in the vicinity. Exxon indicated that production will not be affected as a result of the maintenance activities.

The Liza Destiny is Guyana’s first FPSO; it commenced oil production on December 19, 2024. It is currently producing an average 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) according to data on the Ministry of Natural Resources website.

The vessel was initially designed to safely produce up to 120,000 bpd. With the blessings of the Government of Guyana, Exxon has carried out debottlenecking activities to increase the daily capacity of the vessel.

The company presently has two other projects producing oil in the Stabroek Block, the Liza One and Payara. The three projects have increased Guyana’s daily capacity to over 660,000 bpd. It was recently reported that Exxon finalised the purchase of the Liza Destiny FPSO from SBM Offshore, ahead of the maximum lease term, which would have expired in December 2029. The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2033.

(ExxonMobil conducting maintenance activities on Liza Destiny)