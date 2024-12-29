Latest update December 29th, 2024 3:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Welcome the New Year at Decoded Carnival’s Gala in Gold

Dec 29, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, What Guyana needs to know about ExxonMobil

 

Kaieteur News- Guyanese in New York might be at Times Square to usher in 2025 but for those at home, the place to be is Scotty’s Smoke House for Decoded Carnival’s New Year’s Eve Gala in Gold.

The event promises to be one of glamour, romance and elegance. Melo Entertainment will be joining the festivities to welcome 2025 in style.

Welcome the New Year at Decoded Carnival’s Gala in Gold

Welcome the New Year at Decoded Carnival’s Gala in Gold

To be part of this signature event, here is what you need to know: tickets are only $20,000 and are available at Decoded Carnival’s office located beside Oasis Café, at Scotty’s Smoke House or call 592-658-4455.

For only $20,000, patrons will be entitled to a free complimentary cocktail upon entry along with free cutters all night and a delicious buffet breakfast.

A surprise Trinidad and Tobago DJ will also be part of the event. Don’t miss it.

(Welcome the New Year at Decoded Carnival’s Gala in Gold)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take home $400,000

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take...

Dec 29, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) One Guyana Open Championship is a pillar of the emerging National Sports Academy; an initiative that is funded by the National Sports Commission...
Read More
Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with ENet

Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with...

Dec 29, 2024

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI president Shallow cites structural issues in Windies women’s cricket

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI...

Dec 29, 2024

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash with Capital FC

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash...

Dec 29, 2024

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

Dec 29, 2024

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8...

Dec 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]