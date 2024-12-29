Latest update December 29th, 2024 3:10 AM
Kaieteur News- Guyanese in New York might be at Times Square to usher in 2025 but for those at home, the place to be is Scotty’s Smoke House for Decoded Carnival’s New Year’s Eve Gala in Gold.
The event promises to be one of glamour, romance and elegance. Melo Entertainment will be joining the festivities to welcome 2025 in style.
To be part of this signature event, here is what you need to know: tickets are only $20,000 and are available at Decoded Carnival’s office located beside Oasis Café, at Scotty’s Smoke House or call 592-658-4455.
For only $20,000, patrons will be entitled to a free complimentary cocktail upon entry along with free cutters all night and a delicious buffet breakfast.
A surprise Trinidad and Tobago DJ will also be part of the event. Don’t miss it.
(Welcome the New Year at Decoded Carnival’s Gala in Gold)
