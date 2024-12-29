Trinidadian steel pannist Joshua Regrello sets Guinness World Record

Kaieteur News- Trinidad and Tobago has been placed on the world map once more thanks to pannist Joshua Regrello. Regrello also earned himself not just a place in history, but a title in the Guinness World Records on Saturday after playing tunes for a record 30 hours on the steel pan.

He began the challenge–Longest Marathon for Playing Steelpan– at 6am on Friday and created the historical feat around 12:30pm today.

Along the way he was accompanied and encouraged by several of his friends and entertainers including Rome, Violinist ‘Mr Strings’, Soca Artist ‘Voice’ and DJ Ultra Simmo.

Regrello reportedly had to stop for a mandatory 30-minute break earlier in the day as prescribed by the record company. Still, with this aside, he played non-stop for the duration of the period and was seen using one hand to continue his music while he grabbed a quick bite or a drink of water.

He also gathered the support and won the admiration of thousands of citizens throughout the journey and received accolades from the government including the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.

Following his amazing feat, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, extended warm congratulations to the pannist on behalf of the Government and People of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, Joshua Regrello, on successfully completing your attempt to set the Guinness World Record for playing the Steelpan for an astonishing 30 hours and surpassing your goal to reach 31 hours.”

“Your dedication, perseverance, and passion for our national instrument have been and continue to be truly inspiring. You have created history and more so, you have been able to unite our country and the diaspora during this holiday season. You have filled a nation with pride and I am sure that the pioneers of the steelpan who have passed on, and those who are still with us, are tremendously proud of you…Your remarkable effort not only highlights your personal commitment to excellence but also shines a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago. The steelpan is a symbol of our creativity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of our people, and through your achievement, you have elevated our beloved art form to new heights on the global stage,” Dr Rowley said, in a statement.

