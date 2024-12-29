Teejay steals the show at Vergenoegen Village Day celebration

– Kraff, local acts also impress

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News- Vergenoegen Village Day has long been a hallmark of Guyana’s festive calendar, blending community outreach with world-class entertainment. This year’s 23rd-anniversary celebration, hosted by Slingerz Family Entertainment, was no exception.

From heart-warming moments in the daytime to electrifying performances at night, the event lived up to its legacy as one of Guyana’s premier entertainment showcases.

The Christmas Day festivities kicked off earlier in the day at the Vergenoegen Rice Mill Tarmac, where the spirit of giving took centre stage.

Scores of youths gathered to receive free toys, their smiles lighting up the occasion and reaffirming the event’s commitment to community upliftment.

Meanwhile, elderly residents of Vergenoegen were treated to hampers, a touching gesture that underscored the organisers’ dedication to making the celebration about more than just music and revelry.

For over two decades, Vergenoegen Village Day has been a beacon of hope and joy, and this year’s outreach effort proved no different.

When the sun set, the night belonged to music and magic. Thousands of fans flooded the National Track and Field Centre, as construction at the usual tarmac venue prompted a shift for safety reasons. The change did nothing to dim the excitement—if anything, it amplified it.

Vergenoegen Village Day has always been a magnet for the best in reggae and dancehall, hosting legends like Beenie Man, Capleton, and modern icons such as Popcaan and Shenseea. This year’s line-up upheld that tradition, delivering a night that many described as nothing short of epic.

Before the international stars took the spotlight, local acts AW Lyrical and Carlvin Burnett delivered stimulating performances that kept the massive crowd engaged and energized. Their sets showcased the depth of talent on Guyana’s music scene, with each artist commanding the stage and warming up the audience for what was to come.

Kraff brings the energy

First up from the international roster was Kraff, whose high-energy performance had the crowd in a frenzy.

Known for his infectious beats and clever lyrics, Kraff delivered hit after hit, including fan favourites like “Sleep Walk,” “Floss,” and “Step,” ensuring that his set was as memorable as it was captivating. The young dancehall sensation proved why he’s a rising star in the genre, connecting effortlessly with the audience and leaving them wanting more.

Teejay steals the show

When Timoy ‘Teejay’ Jones took the stage, the atmosphere reached fever pitch. The “Up Top Boss” wasted no time diving into his rock-solid catalogue, delivering anthems like “From Rags to Riches,” “Owna Lane,” and “Drift.”

His powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence captivated the audience, turning the National Track and Field Centre into a sea of waving hands and singing voices.

Teejay’s ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with infectious rhythms struck a chord with the crowd, solidifying his place as one of the night’s standout performers.

The show continued into the wee hours of the morning, with fans soaking up every moment of the unforgettable performances.

The organisers expressed gratitude to the patrons for making the event safe and incident-free, promising an even bigger and better celebration next year.

The thousands who attended weren’t just spectators; they were part of a shared experience that celebrated the vibrant, resilient spirit of Vergenoegen—a village whose name fittingly means “satisfaction” in Dutch.

Vergenoegen Village Day is more than just a concert; it’s a cultural phenomenon that celebrates community, music, and togetherness.

