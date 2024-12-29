No fiscal risks

Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil’s partner, Hess Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Hess, shoots from the hip. When Guyanese want the straight story on what is happening with their oil wealth, they can depend on Hess to tell it as it is. He shares more than their own government and opposition. Hess may appear as too talkative, the marketing frontrunner for the ExxonMobil-led consortium, but he serves his purposes. Guyanese are given subtle messages, steered in the way that the oil companies want them. Moreover, citizens get a clearer understanding of where their political leaders stand with this oil wealth.

According to the Hess Corporation chief, he is optimistic about the Stabroek Block, Guyana’s giant oil basin. He feels confident enough to take literally the commitments that the PPP/C Government has given to Guyana oil partners. “Look, the government has been very clear that you know they will honour the contract, they will honour the fiscal terms…” As Guyanese read those words that came from Hess, it should be clear to them how they were tricked by the PPP/C when it was in opposition to get back in power. The 2016 ExxonMobil oil contract that the APNU+AFC Coalition Government signed was roundly condemned by the PPP/C Opposition. The worst words were used by senior people in the PPP/C opposition, and in the first days when they retook national office. All that was wrong about the ExxonMobil contract were highlighted, mocked by the PPP/C opposition. Once in government, however, its leaders reversed themselves, changed their tune.

The new commitment was and is about honouring the contract. A government that is probably the most dishonourable one that Guyanese have ever seen, is now selling honouring the contract. It is to stay in office, which is why this government collaborates with ExxonMobil on its partners in maintaining that vile contract, while many Guyanese are short of funds and food. John Hess knows the game that the PPP/C Government is playing on its own people. He is smart enough to exude confidence (no fiscal risks), and to take matters further by doing a commercial (quoted above) for the government that is in bed with the oil companies. Hess described the relationship between the oil consortium and the PPP/C Government as “strong.” Undoubtedly it is “strong” for the oil companies because they get to prosper with a contract that is left as it is, though it cheats Guyanese of their inheritance. It is “strong” for the PPP/C Government because the gorilla in the room, the American government, looks favourably on it.

In one of Hess’s earlier, brighter moments, he mentioned that the PPP/C Government gave him a “guarantee” on how the judiciary would decide relative to oil spill concerns here – relative to the vital need for a full parent company guarantee if such occurred. What could be as “strong” as that, when the executive could “guarantee” the outcome of a judicial matter?

Also, Hess and ExxonMobil are aware that there are ‘no fiscal risks’ to fear were there to be a change in government. The record of the political opposition is of two groups that prefer to deal in nuance, not substance. The PNCR, Guyana’s main opposition, is so fearful of the oil companies that it will have nothing to do with the word “renegotiation.” The PNCR is comfortable going around in circles with ‘engaging’ the oil companies for ‘more benefits’ for Guyanese. The smaller opposition group, the AFC, has shied away from coming out and putting firmly on the table that renegotiation of the enslaving ExxonMobil contract is part of its oil vision. Both Darren Woods and John Hess know full well where they have both the government and opposition. Both are trembling in their boots when changing the contract is the way for a better future for this country and its peoples. So, both (in reality, three political parties) are nothing but a laughable presence where ExxonMobil is concerned.

If any of Guyana’s major political parties were to make renegotiation of the contract the centrepiece of their electoral battle, Hess would be singing a different song. They are not, so he is delighted to voice his confidence and be a messenger for all of them.

