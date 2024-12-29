Massy distances itself from Tuschen gas explosion

-says robust system of automatic leak detection, manual checks used in production

Kaieteur News- Massy Gas Products Guyana Limited formerly known as DOCOL has distanced itself from a recent gas explosion at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) saying that the regulator connected to the hose was reportedly 15 years old.

In a statement to the media, on Saturday, the company said that in the “recent incident in Tuschen, the MASSY Gas Response Team conducted an inspection of the gas cylinder, accessories, cooking equipment, and the conditions under which cooking was taking place. While the team has yet to make a final determination regarding the cause, several observations were made.”

The company said, “The gas cylinder remained intact, retaining more than 50% of the LPG (cooking gas). However, the regulator and connecting hose were found to be burnt, and the regulator was reported to be over 15 years old.”

Further, the company boasted of its experience spanning eight decades of filling LPG cylinders. It is also ISO certified, producing high-quality products and ensuring that the safety of customers is the highest priority.

The company insists that in order to ensure this highest level of safety and quality of its cylinders, “MASSY Gas Products employs a robust system of automatic leak detection equipment, complemented by multiple manual checks. These rigorous protocols ensure that our products meet the highest standards of safety and reliability.”

Massy Gas Products encouraged customers using their cylinders to conduct regular checks on them, as well as the regulators and hoses, emphasizing that it is important to replace old or damaged accessories with equipment that is approved and to also follow safety guidelines provided by their gas suppliers.

Additionally, the company has launched a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness about the safe usage of cooking gas as awareness and adherence to safety practices are critical in preventing incidents and ensuring customer safety.

For further assistance, consumers can contact Massy Gas Products at 233-2728 or the hotline 600-0839.

Over the past few months, there have been a number of incidents with gas cylinders belonging to the company exploding or leaking cylinders causing explosions.

However, the company is yet to take responsibility for any of the incidents.

In one of the most recent explosions, that significantly damaged a home, a couple is mulling legal action against the company as they feel that more could have been done by the company to remedy their situation.

