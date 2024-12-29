GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) said 2024 has been a resounding success, marking a transformative year for golf in Guyana.

Through innovative programmes, partnerships, and milestones, the sport has grown from an elite pastime to a nationwide movement engaging thousands of participants, particularly among youth and women.

Expanding Access to Golf Across Guyana

In collaboration with the Nexgen Golf Academy, the GGA successfully introduced golf to secondary schools across the country. Through donations of equipment, balls, and specialized training for Physical Education teachers, thousands of students in Grades 7-9 were introduced to the sport.

This initiative has also contributed to the remarkable success of the CSEC examinations program. Nearly 250 students selected golf as their elective, achieving an unprecedented 98% Grade I pass rate. This accomplishment is even more impressive given that these students were trained without access to a traditional golf course.

Empowering Women in Golf

The GGA continued its efforts to make golf inclusive, with over 60% of participants in 2024 being women and girls. Partnering with the LPGA/USGA Girls Site Foundation, Nexgen Golf Academy provided world-class training and access to scholarships at top universities worldwide, opening doors for female athletes to excel in the sport like never before.

Golf for All: Community and Tourism Initiatives

The Guyana Tourism Authority and Nexgen Golf Academy brought mini-golf to thousands of visitors at GuyExpo, creating a world-class Putt-Putt Golf experience that delighted attendees and promoted golf as a family-friendly activity.

Regionally, Guyanese golfers made their mark, competing in tournaments in Trinidad, Tobago, Barbados, and Suriname. Local players consistently ranked among the top 10 across various categories, showcasing the growing talent in the country.

A Bright Future with New Facilities

The newly launched Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-Hoop offers Region Three residents a challenging venue without membership fees. Designed by GGA president Aleem Hussain, the course has been recognized by Golf Architecture Magazine for its innovative approach to modern golf.

Looking ahead, the GGA has ambitious plans for 2025, including the construction of two PGA-branded 18-hole courses that will meet international standards.

Building Momentum for 2025

“2024 has been a monumental year for golf in Guyana,” said GGA President Aleem Hussain. “In 2025, we aim to sustain this momentum by hosting monthly tournaments and advancing the development of state-of-the-art facilities. It’s an exciting time for golf in our country, and we are committed to making the sport accessible, competitive, and world-class.”

For more information on the Guyana Golf Association and its programs, please call 645 0944.

