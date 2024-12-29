Latest update December 29th, 2024 3:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Flashback to a MovieTowne Christmas!

Dec 29, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Kaieteur News- The holiday season was filled with laugher, excitement and weaving of lasting memories at MovieTowne’s Magical Christmas Village.

Children and adults enjoyed a magical Christmas at MovieTowne.

Launched since November 29, the entertainment hub opened its doors to greet visitors with a month-long celebration filled with festive activities, attractions, and entertainment.

Flashback to a MovieTowne Christmas!

Flashback to a MovieTowne Christmas!

This year’s Christmas Village was designed to be an unforgettable experience for families and visitors of all ages, bringing the joy and wonder of the holiday season to life.

The theme for 2024, “A Magical Christmas,” provided an enchanting array of highlights in keeping with the holiday spirit. The venue featured a meet and greet with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves. Children and families also had the opportunity to meet the beloved holiday icons, share their Christmas wishes, and take memorable photos.

There was also a special Santa show, featuring the Grinch, product sampling from leading distributors in Guyana for various treats, beverages, and snacks from top brands in the country.

Today will be last day to visit the Christmas Village and enjoy some holiday fun – from brilliant displays of holiday lights to delightful seasonal activities.

(Flashback to a MovieTowne Christmas!)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take home $400,000

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take...

Dec 29, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) One Guyana Open Championship is a pillar of the emerging National Sports Academy; an initiative that is funded by the National Sports Commission...
Read More
Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with ENet

Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with...

Dec 29, 2024

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI president Shallow cites structural issues in Windies women’s cricket

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI...

Dec 29, 2024

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash with Capital FC

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash...

Dec 29, 2024

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

Dec 29, 2024

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8...

Dec 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]