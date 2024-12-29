Flashback to a MovieTowne Christmas!

Kaieteur News- The holiday season was filled with laugher, excitement and weaving of lasting memories at MovieTowne’s Magical Christmas Village.

Launched since November 29, the entertainment hub opened its doors to greet visitors with a month-long celebration filled with festive activities, attractions, and entertainment.

This year’s Christmas Village was designed to be an unforgettable experience for families and visitors of all ages, bringing the joy and wonder of the holiday season to life.

The theme for 2024, “A Magical Christmas,” provided an enchanting array of highlights in keeping with the holiday spirit. The venue featured a meet and greet with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves. Children and families also had the opportunity to meet the beloved holiday icons, share their Christmas wishes, and take memorable photos.

There was also a special Santa show, featuring the Grinch, product sampling from leading distributors in Guyana for various treats, beverages, and snacks from top brands in the country.

Today will be last day to visit the Christmas Village and enjoy some holiday fun – from brilliant displays of holiday lights to delightful seasonal activities.

