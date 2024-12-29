Latest update December 29th, 2024 3:10 AM
Dec 29, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine
Kaieteur News- The holiday season was filled with laugher, excitement and weaving of lasting memories at MovieTowne’s Magical Christmas Village.
Launched since November 29, the entertainment hub opened its doors to greet visitors with a month-long celebration filled with festive activities, attractions, and entertainment.
This year’s Christmas Village was designed to be an unforgettable experience for families and visitors of all ages, bringing the joy and wonder of the holiday season to life.
The theme for 2024, “A Magical Christmas,” provided an enchanting array of highlights in keeping with the holiday spirit. The venue featured a meet and greet with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves. Children and families also had the opportunity to meet the beloved holiday icons, share their Christmas wishes, and take memorable photos.
There was also a special Santa show, featuring the Grinch, product sampling from leading distributors in Guyana for various treats, beverages, and snacks from top brands in the country.
Today will be last day to visit the Christmas Village and enjoy some holiday fun – from brilliant displays of holiday lights to delightful seasonal activities.
(Flashback to a MovieTowne Christmas!)
Dec 29, 2024Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) One Guyana Open Championship is a pillar of the emerging National Sports Academy; an initiative that is funded by the National Sports Commission...
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The greatest challenge facing Guyana is not about exploiting its immense wealth, but in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]