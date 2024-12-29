Dharm Shala receives another $1M to boost its operations

Kaieteur News- The Dharm Shala will continue to provide its compassionate services to the elderly, as another $1 million is being injected to further support its operations. President Irfaan Ali made the pledge during a Christmas luncheon, on Wednesday, where residents were treated to drinks, food and music.

President Ali commended the Managing Head of the home, Kella Ramsaroop, Vice President Pamela Ramsaroop, as well as the staff, for their dedication to supporting the elderly.

“We’re going to continue to support this institution. We’re going to expand this support next year…In addition to the subvention, I will try to see how I can make two other interventions during the course of the year that will support the institution,” the President affirmed.

He recognised that the institution, which is a home of benevolence for all races, represents the evolution of life.

The Head-of-State underscored that the elderly often face unique challenges, particularly related to their family and community and, as a result, these persons may need additional care.

“It is not that these persons, brothers and sisters, who are part of this institution, are a weight on society or a weight on this institution. They are as much equal as we are. They are part of this family of humanity, but their tests and their circumstances would have been much different than our tests and our circumstances. These sisters, Pamela and Kella, they do enormous work with the support of their staff,” President Ali said.

The President has consistently visited the Dharm Shala on Christmas Day to share in the festivities and to reinforce the government’s firm support for the institution.

He also distributed toys to the children of the community to spread joy during this season.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Dharm Shala, Pamela Ramsaroop said despite numerous challenges, the work of the institution continues unabated.

Established over 104 years ago, the institution maintains its commitment to humanitarian work, offering free services to all who seek help. With 11 buildings across the country – six in Georgetown and five in Berbice – it continues to serve the community.

Ramsaroop emphasised that residents are provided with daily meals, clean and comfortable accommodation, as well as social and religious fulfilment.

“As in previous years, the Dharm Shala has been visited by a few local visitors and those from overseas, all bringing with them small monetary donations, which are all gratefully received by management. Owing to the age of the Dharm Shala, and always with the safety of residents in mind, repair and maintenance work of the Dharm Shala is continuous,” she said.

The Dharm Shala was founded in 1921 by Pandit Ramsaroop Maharaj, who firmly believed in the virtue of serving humanity. It is now headed by his granddaughters, Pamela and Kella Ramsaroop.

