Latest update December 29th, 2024 3:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cop allegedly injures self on Main Street following argument with girlfriend

Dec 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old police constable attached to the Ruimveldt Police Station’s Marine Department allegedly injured himself on Friday night after an argument with his girlfriend.

The constable was identified as Leron Henry, while his girlfriend was identified as Denise Williams, a Woman Special Constable trained at the Police Academy – Eve Leary.

According to a statement from Police, the incident occurred around 22:10hrs on Main Street at the Christmas Village.

Williams disclosed that she has been in a relationship with Henry for six months, and on the above-mentioned date and time, the duo were ‘liming’ at the Christmas village, consuming Stag Beers.

Williams claimed that she received a cell phone call during which a woman who provided her name as ‘Vanny’, issued her a warning to stay away from her boyfriend.

Following the call, Williams and Henry got into an argument, during which he withdrew a knife from his pants waist and attempted to slit his throat.

While trying to inflict injuries on himself, he was stopped by public-spirited citizens in the area. An ambulance was summoned, and he was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Henry was heavily under the influence of alcohol and behaved in a disorderly manner, even making additional attempts to inflict further injuries on himself, Police said.

There were several abrasions observed on the man’s neck and three on his right hand. While his condition is listed as stable, he is being monitored by a Corporal from the Marine Department at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Williams was escorted to the Police Academy by Woman Inspector Beckles.

Several persons were questioned, and they informed detectives that Henry inflicted the injuries on himself.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Cop allegedly injures self on Main Street following argument with girlfriend)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take home $400,000

Lewis, Gentle defend GTA One Guyana Open Tennis titles; each take...

Dec 29, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) One Guyana Open Championship is a pillar of the emerging National Sports Academy; an initiative that is funded by the National Sports Commission...
Read More
Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with ENet

Zion Hickerson scores one-year sponsorship with...

Dec 29, 2024

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI president Shallow cites structural issues in Windies women’s cricket

‘The women need a lot of work’: CWI...

Dec 29, 2024

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash with Capital FC

Milerock face Winners Connection, Botafago clash...

Dec 29, 2024

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

GGA Declares 2024 a Landmark Year for Golf

Dec 29, 2024

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8 wickets as RHTFM ‘A’ defeat Whim CC by an innings and 240 runs

Deochand, Narine hit centuries, Ganpat claims 8...

Dec 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]