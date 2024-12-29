Cop allegedly injures self on Main Street following argument with girlfriend

Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old police constable attached to the Ruimveldt Police Station’s Marine Department allegedly injured himself on Friday night after an argument with his girlfriend.

The constable was identified as Leron Henry, while his girlfriend was identified as Denise Williams, a Woman Special Constable trained at the Police Academy – Eve Leary.

According to a statement from Police, the incident occurred around 22:10hrs on Main Street at the Christmas Village.

Williams disclosed that she has been in a relationship with Henry for six months, and on the above-mentioned date and time, the duo were ‘liming’ at the Christmas village, consuming Stag Beers.

Williams claimed that she received a cell phone call during which a woman who provided her name as ‘Vanny’, issued her a warning to stay away from her boyfriend.

Following the call, Williams and Henry got into an argument, during which he withdrew a knife from his pants waist and attempted to slit his throat.

While trying to inflict injuries on himself, he was stopped by public-spirited citizens in the area. An ambulance was summoned, and he was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Henry was heavily under the influence of alcohol and behaved in a disorderly manner, even making additional attempts to inflict further injuries on himself, Police said.

There were several abrasions observed on the man’s neck and three on his right hand. While his condition is listed as stable, he is being monitored by a Corporal from the Marine Department at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Williams was escorted to the Police Academy by Woman Inspector Beckles.

Several persons were questioned, and they informed detectives that Henry inflicted the injuries on himself.

Investigations are ongoing.

