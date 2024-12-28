State withdraws application to revoke Brutus’s bail

Kaieteur News- What was expected to be a ruling on whether embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Calvin Brutus would be remanded to prison turned into a surprising development on Friday, as the State Prosecution informed the court that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) decided to withdraw its application to revoke Brutus’s bail.

Prosecutor David Braithwaite informed Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty that the decision to withdraw the application was made following instructions from his superiors.

On Monday, prosecutors had filed an application seeking to have Brutus’ bail revoked due to an alleged breach of his bail conditions. Brutus, who is facing 250 financial crime charges, was accused of attempting to leave Guyana for Brazil on December 16, 2024, through the Lethem border in Region 9.

On December 21, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement revealing that Brutus had been stopped by police officers while attempting to cross the border into Brazil. Braithwaite stated that SOCU, which had charged Brutus with fraud, was unaware of the incident until the Ministry’s announcement. This prompted the state’s decision to seek the revocation of Brutus’s bail.

The matter was initially heard by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where the prosecution presented several reasons why Brutus’s bail should be revoked. They also indicated that witnesses would testify regarding Brutus’s attempt to flee the country.

The prosecution had hoped for a ruling that day, but Brutus’s defence attorneys, Eusi Anderson, Darren Wade, Yuborn Allicock, Earl Daniels, and Domnick Bess, requested more time to respond to the application. Magistrate McGusty granted the request, setting the ruling for Friday.

However, before proceedings began on Friday, lead prosecutor David Braithwaite informed the court that SOCU had decided to withdraw its application.

“Before we proceed madam, on today’s date (Friday) my instructions are that the affidavit filed in relation to Mr. Brutus bail to be revoked… SOCU reports that the application to be withdrawn,” the prosecutor said.

When Brutus’s defence lawyer, Eusi Anderson, enquired about the reason behind the withdrawal to which Braithwaite responded, “The witnesses were engaged and were making preparations to come out, but to maintain that my instructions are in terms of the application, that is how far I know.”

No further explanation was provided.

During the court proceedings, Brutus also sought permission from the Magistrate to return to Lethem to assist his father, who resides in the area. The request was granted, with the condition that Brutus not leave the jurisdiction.

Brutus is expected to return to court on December 30, 2024, for further proceedings concerning the first 30 of his financial crime charges.

(State withdraws application to revoke Brutus’s bail)