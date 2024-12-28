Overtime in Traffic

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh de New Year does bring plenty wishes—some want good health, some want riches. But ask dem commuters, and all dem want is fuh de government fix dis traffic madness. People doing overtime, not in office but in traffic, and de only thing dem collecting is stress and high blood pressure.

Back in de day, overtime wuk did sweet. Time and a half pay plus a lil meal allowance mek you feel like a boss. Now, people doing triple time just fuh get home. And no meal allowance coming; is yuh own gas and patience yuh burning. Imagine leaving wuk, thinking yuh heading home to relax, only fuh find yuhself in a line long enough to mek yuh wonder if is a next Mashramani parade.

If yuh go down Lombard Street every afternoon, you will see persons waiting, sometimes for as much as two hours, just to get a bus to go home. Is sheer pressure with the transport system.

Some people leaving home before de rooster even think bout crowing, just to beat de traffic. But by de time dem reach wuk, dem already tired like dem done do a full day. And after work, is de same story—hours pon hours sitting in yuh car, staring at brake lights and thinking bout de curry chicken yuh did plan fuh cook. By de time yuh reach home, dinner turn to egg and bread, and homework get push till next week.

Dem boys seh de government need to fix dis traffic story. De people suffering. How much productive man-hours wasting in dem jams and waiting fuh get a minibus? How much dinner plans turning into “let we order Chinese”?

De truth is, dis traffic situation sucking de life outta people. By de time dem reach home, dem exhausted, spent, and ready fuh collapse. Dem boys seh is time fuh de government stop admiring de problem and actually solve it.

Yuh gat to think outside the box Yuh can’t build roads fuh solve this problem. And if de government can’t fix it, dem boys seh give people double time pay fuh sitting in dem car, cause right now, dem doing de wuk of saints fuh free.

Talk half. Leff half

