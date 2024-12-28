Motorcyclist dies in Boxing Day accident

Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Thursday afternoon following an accident at the junction of Winter Place and Croal Street, Georgetown

The deceased has been identified as Mikel Blair, of Lot 261 ‘D’ Field, Turkeyen, Georgetown. The accident occurred around 17:45 hrs.

According to the police, the collision involved two motorcycles: one driven by Blair and the other by 27-year-old Tavel Jonas, a resident of Lot 101 Arapaima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Police said that around 17:55 hrs, a report was made to the Brickdam Police Station’s Operations Room, alerting officers to the accident. However, when police arrived at the location, they found no immediate evidence of an accident. It was later reported by the Georgetown Public Hospital Police Outpost that two males, believed to be involved in the accident, had been admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Unit.

“When ranks proceeded to the hospital, they found the two motorcyclists. One of them, Mikel Blair, was unconscious and receiving treatment from doctors,” the police stated.

Blair, however, succumbed to his injuries around 19:00 hrs. His body has been transferred to the hospital’s mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Jonas sustained a fractured right leg. He was treated at the hospital and later admitted in stable condition.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, seen by this publication, showed Mikel lying on the ground with blood oozing from his body, though he was still showing signs of movement. The other motorcyclist was seen just a short distance away. Bystanders were observed assisting and monitoring the individuals before they were taken to the hospital.

Blair’s death has left his family and friends in mourning. Speaking with Kaieteur News, one of his close friends, Arron Asim, shared how the tragic news had left him traumatized.

“I was sitting at home when a fellow friend called and told me that Mikel was in an accident, and I was like, ‘you’re lying.’ An hour later, he called back and said Mikel passed away. I was traumatized. I never knew that this day would come,” Asim said, reflecting on the loss of his dear friend.

Blair was remembered by his friends as a friendly, humble individual. “There was never a dull moment with him. We used to ride bikes together,” Asim recalled fondly.

