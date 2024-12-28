Latest update December 28th, 2024 2:40 AM
Dec 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- 52-year-old mother of three went missing on Christmas Day after wandering in the vicinity of the Kara Kara Bridge, Linden, Region 10.
The missing woman has been identified as Baby Ann Persaud also known as ‘Annit’ a resident of Block 42 Amelia’s ward, Linden.
In an interview with Kaieteur News, Persaud’s daughter, Shivanie Peters, said that her mother went missing while she was out getting food for her. Peters disclosed that her mother suffers from Amnesia, after falling and hitting her head in February, 2024.
“I leave her to go by my cousin to uplift some food which I ordered for her … we spent a lil while there because we were having a few drinks … when we come back, my niece told me we have to go for her because she is by Kara Kara Bridge,” Peters told Kaieteur News.
The woman explained that she was unable to check the location with her nieces because she had to look after her baby.
She said, “I see my two nieces go to check but they couldn’t find her and later the afternoon we go and check and we didn’t find her.”
Peters explained that her mother would from time-to-time venture into the community and persons would take her home.
“It’s been sad because last year, last Christmas I had her, she was good, she was happy, she was with me, she was in her good sense… its very heartbreaking for me,” the distraught woman told Kaieteur News.
Peters said since her mother disappeared, she has been unable to eat properly as she is worried about her wellbeing.
(Linden mother goes missing on Christmas Day)
Dec 28, 2024Sparta Boss, Road Warriors, Back Circle, Bent Street move to semis Kaieteur Sports- All the winners on the quarter-final night did so in fantastic style, none scoring less than 5 goals in marching...
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- In Guyana, under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government, the Constitution... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]