Linden mother goes missing on Christmas Day

Kaieteur News- 52-year-old mother of three went missing on Christmas Day after wandering in the vicinity of the Kara Kara Bridge, Linden, Region 10.

The missing woman has been identified as Baby Ann Persaud also known as ‘Annit’ a resident of Block 42 Amelia’s ward, Linden.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Persaud’s daughter, Shivanie Peters, said that her mother went missing while she was out getting food for her. Peters disclosed that her mother suffers from Amnesia, after falling and hitting her head in February, 2024.

“I leave her to go by my cousin to uplift some food which I ordered for her … we spent a lil while there because we were having a few drinks … when we come back, my niece told me we have to go for her because she is by Kara Kara Bridge,” Peters told Kaieteur News.

The woman explained that she was unable to check the location with her nieces because she had to look after her baby.

She said, “I see my two nieces go to check but they couldn’t find her and later the afternoon we go and check and we didn’t find her.”

Peters explained that her mother would from time-to-time venture into the community and persons would take her home.

“It’s been sad because last year, last Christmas I had her, she was good, she was happy, she was with me, she was in her good sense… its very heartbreaking for me,” the distraught woman told Kaieteur News.

Peters said since her mother disappeared, she has been unable to eat properly as she is worried about her wellbeing.

