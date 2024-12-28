(Duo jailed for break and enter and larceny)

Latest update December 28th, 2024 2:40 AM
Kaieteur News- Two persons were on Friday sentenced to three years in prison when they appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court to answer to break and enter and larceny charges.
The duo, 23-year-old Okeria Andrew and 22-year-old Lloyd Bartholomew made their first court appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess where the charges were read to them.
Both parties pleaded guilty.
The duo is accused of committing the offenses on December 24, 2024 at Unicomer Guyana Inc, Georgetown.
