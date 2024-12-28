Christmas Day brawl leaves several injured in Essequibo

Kaieteur News- Several persons were injured on Christmas day during a brawl in Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Kaieteur News understands that at about 20:30h, a fight started after a father and son attacked a group of friends who were at a ‘barbecue and lime’. An eyewitness told this publication that the duo arrived at the function armed with a steel pipe and a cutlass.

“We deh drinking and them two run up to them boys and start firing lash…so I run, when I turn back, I see them and them man fighting,” the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness said that the fight lasted for several minutes before the father and son made good their escape.

Kaieteur News understands that the group of friends visited the home of the father and son to collect a young lady. While they were waiting in a vehicle for the young woman, the father became angry and used abusive language towards the group. An argument ensued between the man and the group of friends.

The group reportedly left the location and returned to the barbecue. However, the father and his son subsequently arrived at the location and attacked the group of friends.

This publication understands that all parties involved in the fight were injured.

(Christmas Day brawl leaves several injured in Essequibo)