Latest update December 28th, 2024 2:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Christmas Day brawl leaves several injured in Essequibo

Dec 28, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- Several persons were injured on Christmas day during a brawl in Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Kaieteur News understands that at about 20:30h, a fight started after a father and son attacked a group of friends who were at a ‘barbecue and lime’. An eyewitness told this publication that the duo arrived at the function armed with a steel pipe and a cutlass.

Christmas Day brawl leaves several injured in Essequibo

Christmas Day brawl leaves several injured in Essequibo

“We deh drinking and them two run up to them boys and start firing lash…so I run, when I turn back, I see them and them man fighting,” the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness said that the fight lasted for several minutes before the father and son made good their escape.

Kaieteur News understands that the group of friends visited the home of the father and son to collect a young lady. While they were waiting in a vehicle for the young woman, the father became angry and used abusive language towards the group. An argument ensued between the man and the group of friends.

The group reportedly left the location and returned to the barbecue. However, the father and his son subsequently arrived at the location and attacked the group of friends.

This publication understands that all parties involved in the fight were injured.

(Christmas Day brawl leaves several injured in Essequibo)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kanaimas, Lady Royal chalk up first wins in K&S National Futsal C/ship Women’s leg

Kanaimas, Lady Royal chalk up first wins in K&S National Futsal...

Dec 28, 2024

Sparta Boss, Road Warriors, Back Circle, Bent Street move to semis Kaieteur Sports- All the winners on the quarter-final night did so in fantastic style, none scoring less than 5 goals in marching...
Read More
Beckham James wins feature C1 and lower event as Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse race meet was successfully staged

Beckham James wins feature C1 and lower event as...

Dec 28, 2024

Dharry to face Colombian Randy Ramirez tonight as boxing returns to CASH

Dharry to face Colombian Randy Ramirez tonight as...

Dec 28, 2024

Windies women falter as India secure 3-0 ODI series sweep

Windies women falter as India secure 3-0 ODI...

Dec 28, 2024

From Hinterland to Brazil: Krammer cops 3-month training stint at Academia Real Brazil

From Hinterland to Brazil: Krammer cops 3-month...

Dec 28, 2024

Milerock, Capital FC, Winners Connection and Botafago secure semifinal berths

Milerock, Capital FC, Winners Connection and...

Dec 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]