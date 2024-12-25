Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:25 AM
Dec 25, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
The EPA’s December 22nd response to Dr Vincent Adams’ criticisms reflects poorly on its oversight role. Instead of addressing his substantive arguments, the EPA attempts to diminish his credibility through political labelling, disregarding his decades of environmental and engineering expertise.
The EPA’s parsing of “adequate” versus “unlimited” liability ignores both Justice Kissoon’s clear High Court ruling and its own selective omission of key permit text – “if EEPGL or its Co-Venturers fail to do so.” Their touted $2 billion liability floor misses the fundamental point: Guyanese citizens need absolute protection against environmental disaster costs, not arbitrary caps.
For some amount of assurance, it would be helpful if they could respond to the following critical questions arising from Article 28 of the 2016 Petroleum Agreement:
As an observer of Guyana’s oil sector, I find it troubling that our environmental regulator advocates for weaker rather than stronger protections. The EPA’s duty is to safeguard Guyana’s environment and citizens’ interests, not dilute operators’ obligations through creative interpretation.
Sincerely,
Christopher Ram
Oil and Gas columnist
