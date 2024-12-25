Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:25 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The EPA’s duty is to safeguard Guyana’s environment and citizens’ interests, not dilute operators’ obligations

Dec 25, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The EPA’s December 22nd response to Dr Vincent Adams’ criticisms reflects poorly on its oversight role. Instead of addressing his substantive arguments, the EPA attempts to diminish his credibility through political labelling, disregarding his decades of environmental and engineering expertise.

The EPA’s parsing of “adequate” versus “unlimited” liability ignores both Justice Kissoon’s clear High Court ruling and its own selective omission of key permit text – “if EEPGL or its Co-Venturers fail to do so.” Their touted $2 billion liability floor misses the fundamental point: Guyanese citizens need absolute protection against environmental disaster costs, not arbitrary caps.

For some amount of assurance, it would be helpful if they could respond to the following critical questions arising from Article 28 of the 2016 Petroleum Agreement:

  1. Has the EPA published any comprehensive standards for offshore petroleum operations in the eight years since signing?
  2. What constitutes “reasonable notice” before ministerial intervention in pollution cleanup under Article 28.6?
  3. Has it done or commissioned any independent assessment to evaluate whether the Agreement’s environmental provisions adequately protect Guyana, given today’s massive operational scale?
  4. How does the EPA reconcile its stance with Article 28.4’s requirement for “all reasonable measures…to remedy” pollution?
  5. What specific standards and protocols ensure compliance with Article 28.3’s environmental protection requirements?
  6. Should the EPA not prioritise developing clear environmental standards over semantic debates about guarantee language?

As an observer of Guyana’s oil sector, I find it troubling that our environmental regulator advocates for weaker rather than stronger protections. The EPA’s duty is to safeguard Guyana’s environment and citizens’ interests, not dilute operators’ obligations through creative interpretation.

Sincerely,

Christopher Ram

Oil and Gas columnist

(The EPA’s duty is to safeguard Guyana’s environment and citizens’ interests, not dilute operators’ obligations)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day Horse race meet

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day...

Dec 25, 2024

Over 70 entries in as $7M in prizes at stake  By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports- The time has come and the wait is over and its gallop time as the biggest event for the year-end season is set for the...
Read More
Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards Gymnastics history for Guyana

Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards...

Dec 25, 2024

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel & Gold Is Money into quarter-finals

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel &...

Dec 25, 2024

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as India take series

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as...

Dec 25, 2024

Moraikobai village two days football competition and fun day set for Old and New Year’s Day

Moraikobai village two days football competition...

Dec 25, 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support in 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support...

Dec 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]