State makes application to revoke Brutus’ bail

…Magistrates’ Court to rule on Friday

Kaieteur News – Prosecutors on Monday filed an application to have embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Calvin Brutus’ bail revoked over alleged breach of his bail conditions.

Brutus, who is facing 250 financial crimes charges, is accused of attempting to leave Guyana to Brazil on December 16, 2024 through Lethem Region 9.

The matter was heard by acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Lead state prosecutor David Braithwaite along with Brutus’ defence attorneys, Eusi Anderson, Earl Daniels, Darren Wade and Yuborn Allicock made appearances. Brutus attended court via Zoom.

Prosecutor Braithwaite explained that the application for bail revocation stemmed from an incident where Brutus attempted to leave Guyana for Brazil via Lethem, Region Nine without prior court approval.

On December 21, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement stating that Brutus had been stopped by police officers while attempting to cross the border into Brazil. Braithwaite stated that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which had charged Brutus with fraud, was unaware of the incident until the Ministry’s announcement, which prompted the state’s decision to seek the revocation of Brutus’ bail.

The prosecution highlighted the urgency of the matter, emphasizing that Brutus had been previously denied permission to leave the country. On October 2, 2024, Brutus had sought permission from the High Court to accompany his pregnant wife to the United States for medical treatment. However, Justice Gino Persaud rejected the request, noting that Brutus had failed to provide the necessary approval from the Permanent Secretary.

Braithwaite stressed that Brutus was also facing over 200 charges related to financial crimes, all of which are indictable and Brutus was granted bail in the said court with conditions to

report SOCU and was required to lodge his passport to the court.

The prosecution further outlined the events surrounding Brutus’ alleged attempt to flee the country. According to Braithwaite, on December 16, 2024, ACP Brutus entered the Rupununi region via Trans Guyana Airways around 8:58hrs.

“At 9 am that morning police corporal Rodfill Ross and police constable Sherwin Smith and customs CANU (Customs Anti Narcotic Unit) officers were performing routine checks of the vehicles traversing in and out of Lethem from Guyana to Brazil, when they intercepted a red Brazilian motor vehicle bearing registration number NAK 896 heading to the Takatu Bridge. Police corporal Ross signalled the vehicle to pull over and requested the driver to lower his vehicle when he observed a lone passenger in the said vehicle. The passenger who was capped with a black hat lowered his face was asked to removed said cap and identified himself as Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Calvin Brutus,” Braithwaite stated.

Braitwaite told the court that when questioned, Brutus reportedly stated he was headed to the Takatu Bridge to collect something from a relative.

However, when officers informed Brutus that he had not received court permission to leave the country, he was directed to return to Central Rupununi. Superintendent Raphael Rose of Region 9 confirmed that Brutus was not authorized to leave the jurisdiction. Subsequently Brutus boarded a flight back to Georgetown later that day.

Braithwaite pointed out, “at no time did Brutus avail himself or presented himself to declare for clearance at the Rupununi police outpost at Lethem,” as is required for all individuals leaving the region. He also noted that Brutus’ family members are believed to reside in Brazil, which further raised concerns that Brutus may have been attempting to flee the country.

“It is our respectful submission that the accused attempted to flee the jurisdiction. Based on the investigations conducted, the state has reasonable grounds that Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr Calvin Brutus has breached his bail conditions by attempting to flee Guyana without requisite permission from this honourable court,” the prosecutor stated.

He also reminded the court that all charges are indictable and if Brutus flees the jurisdiction, the state cannot proceed with the matter. Additionally, given the serious nature of the offences that state indicated that there are reasonable grounds to believe that if Brutus remained on bail he will “inevitably flee the jurisdiction given the porous nature of Guyana’s borders.”

The prosecution assured the court that evidence of Brutus attempting to leave the jurisdiction will be presented to the court in the form of videos and photographs.

Braithwaite urged the court to consider what measures should be put in place to ensure that Brutus does not flee the jurisdiction.

In response to the prosecution’s application, Brutus’ defence team requested 14 days to respond to the bail revocation application. The defence also asked for the officers involved in the incident to be present in court for cross-examination.

However, Magistrate McGusty rejected the request for an extended timeline, citing the urgency of the case. She informed the defence that the application had been filed the previous day and that the court had been notified of the matter on Monday. As such, the Magistrate granted the defence time to respond to the application on Friday and insisted that Brutus be physically present in court for the ruling. The matter is to be heard at 10:30h.