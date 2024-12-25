‘Soup man’ remanded for allegedly robbing woman of $3.4M in valuables

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old food vendor was remanded to prison on Tuesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charge which states that he robbed a woman of $3,415,490 in valuables.

The accused, Peter Thompson called ‘Soup man’, made his first court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, where the charge was read to him.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea.

The court read that on November 12, 2024 at Lot 32 D’urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, Thompson while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Adele David of her valuables.

The valuables were six gold rings, valued $632,500, two gold chains valued $870,000, one ankle chain valued $150,000, one gold wrist band valued $570,000, a hand bag valued $2990 and $1,190,000 cash, total value of $3,415,490.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade, who made an application for bail. The Lawyer told the court that his client is a food vendor with no antecedents and that no stolen items were found on him.

In addition, Wade requested bail so that Thompson could spend the holidays with his family. He argued that the video footage did not identify his client as being involved in the incident.

The prosecution objected to bail due to the serious nature of the offence committed and the penalty it attracts. He stated that the victim identified the accused.

After listening to both sides, The acting Chief Magistrate remand Thompson to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on January 8, 2024.