Sharp decline in prison violence this year – Prison Service

Kaieteur News – There has been a significant reduction in the number of prisoner-to-prisoner incidents so far for 2024, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) reported on Tuesday.

The Prison Service attributed the reduction to the introduction of extensive inmate training programmes, where 800 prisoners participated in technical, vocational, and behavioral modification courses aimed at rehabilitation and skill-building.

“I must say because of the training opportunities provided to prisoners coupled with the enhancement of the prison facilities and the training provided to prison officers incidents within the prison have significantly reduced,” Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said.

Prison incidents ranging from assaults and riots to trafficking contraband and even suicides can jeopardize the safety of both inmates and staff.

To tackle such incidents the Prison Service offers 25 training programmes tailored to address various offenses committed by prisoners. These initiatives not only help reduce conflicts within the prison walls but also prepare inmates for reintegration into society upon their release.

Further, the Director of Prisons disclosed that the initiative will expand as new vocational schools are under construction at the Lusignan and Timehri Prisons, while trade shops have been established at the Lusignan and New Amsterdam Prisons. These facilities will provide inmates with practical skills, improving their chances of success upon release.

The focus is not only on skill-building but also on reducing re-offending. Elliot emphasized that the prison administration is committed to creating opportunities for staff and inmates, fostering rehabilitation and smooth reintegration into society.

To further ensure safety and address grievances, the GPS has implemented a variety of channels through which both inmates and staff can raise concerns. Weekly meetings with prison officers, daily visits by welfare and medical officers, and a quarterly inspection by Elliot himself are just a few of the measures in place.