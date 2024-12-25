(Must try mocktail recipes to spark your holiday spirit)

Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:49 AM
By Renay Sambach
Kaieteur News- In the age of digital everything, it’s no surprise that TikTok has seamlessly become a staple in my life. What started as a platform for dances and comedy skits has now evolved into a treasure trove of knowledge. Need a quick hack to fix something? TikTok. Want to learn a new skill? TikTok.
During the festive season, it’s practically my go-to source of inspiration. From holiday decor to recipes, TikTok has all the inspiration I need. So, for this Christmas holiday, I’ve decided to share some fun and interesting mocktail recipes I discovered on TikTok that will elevate your holiday gatherings without a drop of alcohol. Let’s dive in!
The Mindful Mocktail: Grinchy Granny
Ingredients:
Mixer: your choice of soda water, sparkling white wine or ginger kombucha
Method
Add the maple syrup to your shaker. Clap the mint together and add to your shaker. Pour in the apple/cucumber juice and lemon juice, then add ice and replace the lid. Shake well. Strain into a glass over ice and top with your choice of mixer. Stir, garnish and enjoy!
Green apple & cucumber juice: blend 1/2 diced apple and 1 inch cucumber with 2 tablespoons water, then strain. Add more water if you need to, to help facilitate blending. Or use a juicer, much easier.
The Mindful Mocktail: Merry Mojito Mocktails
An easy festive alcohol-free cocktail that can be made right in your glass!
Muddle the lime in your glass to release the juices. Clap the mint together in your hands and add it to the glass. Fill your glass with ice and add the optional rum/ACV and the pomegranate juice. Top with soda water, stir gently, garnish with pomegranate arils and mint, then serve. Note: you can add a little sweetener to this if you wish!
April’s Aperitifs: non-alcoholic Santa’s Hat Shirley Temple!
This is a very simple mocktail that’s kid friendly with decorative garnishes to add to the festive mood.
Recipe:
Method:
Rim a glass with simple syrup and cinnamon sprinkles. Add ice to a glass and add a splash of Grenadine. Top up the drink with lemonade and garnish with a candy cane and cherries. Then enjoy!
Kayla | UGC Creator & Foodie: THE GRINCH MOCKTAIL!
Ingredients:
Method:
Crush peppermint candy canes and use to rim glass
Add ice to glass
Then Add edible glitter
Add lime cordial and sparkling water. Enjoy!
Diy Cocktail Guy: Naughty or Nice Mocktail
Recipe/ingredients:
Garnish with cherries and rosemary! Enjoy
The Mindful Mocktail: Easy Spritz Mocktail
With non-alcoholic rose, a splash of cranberry juice and some sparkling water, this recipe is perfect if you’re entertaining and want to make some quick drinks for your guests!
You’ll need:
Method
Fill a wine glass with ice and add the rosé, soda water and cranberry juice. Stir gently and garnish with your choice of cranberries, rosemary or orange.
(Must try mocktail recipes to spark your holiday spirit)
