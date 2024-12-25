Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Must try mocktail recipes to spark your holiday spirit

Dec 25, 2024 Features / Columnists, News

By Renay Sambach

Must try mocktail recipes to spark your holiday spirit

The Grinchy Granny – themindfulmocktail.

Kaieteur News- In the age of digital everything, it’s no surprise that TikTok has seamlessly become a staple in my life. What started as a platform for dances and comedy skits has now evolved into a treasure trove of knowledge. Need a quick hack to fix something? TikTok. Want to learn a new skill? TikTok.

Must try mocktail recipes to spark your holiday spirit

Merry Mojito – themindfulmocktail

During the festive season, it’s practically my go-to source of inspiration. From holiday decor to recipes, TikTok has all the inspiration I need. So, for this Christmas holiday, I’ve decided to share some fun and interesting mocktail recipes I discovered on TikTok that will elevate your holiday gatherings without a drop of alcohol. Let’s dive in!

 

The Mindful Mocktail: Grinchy Granny

Ingredients:

  • 3oz (60mls) green apple & cucumber juice (method below)
  • 1oz (30mls) lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 6 mint leaves

Mixer: your choice of soda water, sparkling white wine or ginger kombucha

Method

Add the maple syrup to your shaker. Clap the mint together and add to your shaker. Pour in the apple/cucumber juice and lemon juice, then add ice and replace the lid. Shake well. Strain into a glass over ice and top with your choice of mixer. Stir, garnish and enjoy!

Green apple & cucumber juice: blend 1/2 diced apple and 1 inch cucumber with 2 tablespoons water, then strain. Add more water if you need to, to help facilitate blending. Or use a juicer, much easier.

Santa’s Hat Shirley Temple – aprilsaperitifs

The Mindful Mocktail: Merry Mojito Mocktails

An easy festive alcohol-free cocktail that can be made right in your glass!

  • ½ lime, 8 chopped mint leaves
  • 1 oz. (30 ml) non-alcoholic rum this can be left out, or you can use 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar for a little bite
  • 2 oz. (60 ml) pomegranate juice
  • Soda water
  • Pomegranate and mint to garnish

Muddle the lime in your glass to release the juices. Clap the mint together in your hands and add it to the glass. Fill your glass with ice and add the optional rum/ACV and the pomegranate juice. Top with soda water, stir gently, garnish with pomegranate arils and mint, then serve. Note: you can add a little sweetener to this if you wish!

The Grinch – tastefullykayla.

April’s Aperitifs: non-alcoholic Santa’s Hat Shirley Temple!

This is a very simple mocktail that’s kid friendly with decorative garnishes to add to the festive mood.

Recipe:

  • Splash of Grenadine
  • Lemonade
  • Candy Cane
  • Sprinkles
  • Simple Syrup
  • Cherries

Method:

Rim a glass with simple syrup and cinnamon sprinkles. Add ice to a glass and add a splash of Grenadine. Top up the drink with lemonade and garnish with a candy cane and cherries. Then enjoy!

Naughty or Nice – diycocktailguy

Kayla | UGC Creator & Foodie: THE GRINCH MOCKTAIL!

Ingredients:

  • Peppermint Candy Canes
  • Ice
  • Green Edible Glitter
  • Lime Cordial
  • Sparkling Water

 

Method:

Crush peppermint candy canes and use to rim glass

Add ice to glass

Then Add edible glitter

Add lime cordial and sparkling water. Enjoy!

Diy Cocktail Guy: Naughty or Nice Mocktail

Recipe/ingredients:

  • In your shaker add plenty of ice
  • 60mls or 2oz Cranberry Juice
  • 60mls or 2oz Grapefruit Juice
  • Give it a good shake – then strain into a glass with fresh ice & sugared rim.
  • Topping up with orange juice.

Garnish with cherries and rosemary! Enjoy

 

Easy Spritz – themindfulmocktail.

The Mindful Mocktail: Easy Spritz Mocktail

With non-alcoholic rose, a splash of cranberry juice and some sparkling water, this recipe is perfect if you’re entertaining and want to make some quick drinks for your guests!

You’ll need:

  • 2 parts alcohol-free rosé
  • 1 part soda water
  • Splash of cranberry juice
  • Optional garnish: cranberries, rosemary or orange.

Method

Fill a wine glass with ice and add the rosé, soda water and cranberry juice. Stir gently and garnish with your choice of cranberries, rosemary or orange.

(Must try mocktail recipes to spark your holiday spirit)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day Horse race meet

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day...

Dec 25, 2024

Over 70 entries in as $7M in prizes at stake  By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports- The time has come and the wait is over and its gallop time as the biggest event for the year-end season is set for the...
Read More
Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards Gymnastics history for Guyana

Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards...

Dec 25, 2024

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel & Gold Is Money into quarter-finals

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel &...

Dec 25, 2024

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as India take series

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as...

Dec 25, 2024

Moraikobai village two days football competition and fun day set for Old and New Year’s Day

Moraikobai village two days football competition...

Dec 25, 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support in 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support...

Dec 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]