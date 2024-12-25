Over 10 thousand square meters of sea and beaches damaged in Peru oil spill

Kaieteur News – Amazon Watch: A new environmental disaster has hit the northern coast of Peru, in the district of Lobitos, in the region of Piura. According to Petroperú, last Friday, December 20, the presence of hydrocarbons was detected during the maneuvers prior to the loading of oil on the POLYAIGOS vessel, at the underwater terminal of the Talara Refinery, located 10 kilometers south of Las Capullanas beach.

Although the company assured that it had controlled the situation immediately and suspended operations as a preventive measure, the impact of the spill has already extended to four beaches: Las Capullanas, Lanchón, Palizada, and La Bola, and affects approximately 10,000 cubic meters of the sea in the province of Lobitos, according to the Environmental Assessment and Oversight Agency (OEFA) and the District Municipality of Lobitos.

Images and videos shared by fishermen and residents show the impact of the oil spill on the waters and beaches of the area, with marine fauna covered in oil and extensive contaminated areas.z

The state-owned company said in a statement that the spill was detected on Saturday morning and that operations were immediately suspended as a preventive measure. However, as of Saturday night, December 21, it had not specified the exact amount of hydrocarbon that had been spilled.

Local authorities have expressed concern about the impact on marine biodiversity, confirming that species such as turtles, crabs, octopuses, and fish have been seriously harmed by contact with the spilled oil. Videos and photographs posted on social media show the oil covering not only the water but also the sand and rocks on the affected beaches.

Sanctions and remediation demanded

Mayor Ricardo Bancayán, of the Lobitos District Municipality, spoke out on the matter: “I am outraged by the oil companies and this spill on our Peruvian coast. Our beaches, where we offer tourism and marine products, have been affected.”

The local authority pointed out that the district is the largest producer of oil and gas in the country; however, the citizens of Lobitos are the last to be taken into account. “We want those responsible and the government to take action on the matter.”

The General Directorate of Environmental Health (DIGESA) recently declared that the beaches of Lobitos are healthy, now for the summer beach season, “but the oil company, due to its irresponsibility, has caused thousands of residents to be affected, transporters, hoteliers, restaurateurs, fishermen, (…) we are harmed,” he said in a video posted on the municipality’s social networks.

The impact of the spill not only affects the marine ecosystem but also local communities that depend on fishing and tourism. Bancayán added that he hopes that the violations committed in the district of Lobitos will be punished, as well as measures to protect the district and demand environmental justice.

Lobitos is known for its beaches and biodiversity, making it a popular destination for visitors and a key area for fishing activity. Pollution in these areas could have significant repercussions on the local economy and quality of life for its inhabitants.

OEFA announces supervision in Piura Sea

The OEFA, an entity attached to the Ministry of the Environment in charge of supervising and monitoring compliance with environmental regulations in the country, has initiated an investigation to determine the exact causes of the spill and assess the corresponding responsibilities in the area of the Maritime Terminal of the Talara Refinery, located in the district of Pariñas, province of Talara, department of Piura.

The supervision carried out by the OEFA, together with the Captaincy of the Talara – Dicapi Port, will verify the facts of the environmental emergency, the responsibility for the events, and the impact generated.

“It is worth mentioning that, within the framework of supervision, verification of the first response actions by Petroperú is scheduled, as well as the collection of samples of surface seawater and sediments, which will be analyzed by an accredited laboratory,” OEFA reported.

Petroperú announces the start of clean-up activities

This is not the first incident involving oil spills in the region, which has led to questions about the safety measures and protocols of companies operating in the area. The Talara Refinery, operated by Petroperú, is one of the country’s most important facilities in the hydrocarbon sector, but it has also been the subject of criticism for its environmental impact.

The situation in Lobitos highlights the need to strengthen environmental regulations and ensure that companies meet the standards necessary to protect ecosystems and local communities. In the meantime, cleanup and recovery efforts continue, although the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined.