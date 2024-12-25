Creating holiday memories with Delectable Cakes and Treats by L

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News- For LeNece Barrington-Hyman, Christmas is a magical time that brings back fond childhood memories. She recalls the honey mustard ham her father prepared every Christmas morning and her mother’s pepper pot, a dish she learned to enjoy in various ways. These traditions continue to inspire her work today.

The 36-year-old owner of Delectable Cakes and Treats by L, based in Section A Liliendaal (also known as A Field Sophia), has turned her love for baking into a thriving business that brings joy to countless homes, especially during the holidays.

How I started baking is an interesting tale. As a child I grew up seeing my parents bake and create wonderful meals and memories. Although they both had government jobs they loved cooking and were part time caterers. I would help occasionally so this was embedded in me,” LeNece shared during an interview with this publication.

For many, baking is a hobby or an occasional indulgence, but for her it’s a calling. “These early experiences planted the seeds of her passion for baking, though her career initially took a different path.

LeNece spent 14 years working in the credit department of a hire-purchase company, where she rose to the position of supervisor. But her love for baking never faded, leading her to enroll in a cake-decorating course at Carnegie School of Home Economics.

The real turning point came when she and her husband, high school sweethearts, deepened their faith and became Seventh-day Adventists. With Sabbath observance conflicting with her work schedule, LeNece prayed for guidance and eventually made the bold decision to leave her job to pursue baking full-time.

“I had to step out in faith and if I did that God would have me covered. He had already given me my solution. So I resigned from a job I held for 14yrs to pursue the passion for baking and my love for God,” she reflects.

Since its launch Delectable Cakes and Treats by L, LeNece said the holiday season is busiest time, with baking often starting at 3 a.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. “Some days, I’m baking around the clock,” she says.

Her day begins with a prayer for her family, followed by preparation and a meticulous review of her baking schedule. From cutting parchment paper to mixing batters and packing cake boxes, every step is infused with love and care.

This year has been transformative for LeNece. “I stepped into so many things that were new to me. Opportunities that called me out of the background I loved to hide behind. My appreciation for myself has grown tremendously and I believe it was these opportunities that drew attention to the dedication I put into my work. This holiday season I’m just happy to have my treats be a part of so many homes and memorable moments” she shares.

One of the highlights was participating in the “We Lift” Women’s Business Expo under the Ministry of Human Services, an experience that boosted her confidence and expanded her business’ reach.

This Christmas, Delectable Cakes and Treats by L, offers an irresistible array of goodies. Their assortment of six cakes includes the classic black cake and fruit cake, infused with aged brown and red rum, as well as red velvet, chocolate, vanilla sponge, and carrot cake.

Customers can choose a ¼ lb. black cake, fruit cake, and sponge cake package for $10,500 or upgrade to ½ lb. for just $5,500 more.

Cookie lovers are in for a treat with options like turtle cookies filled with caramel, chocolate, and nuts, alongside cranberry chocolate chip and nine other flavors. At just $4,500 for 20 cookies, they’re a holiday bargain.

Other offerings include banana bread, sweet bread, cheesecakes, and cheese straws, many of which can be found at Real Value Supermarket or James Service Centre at the Rubis gas station on Mandela Avenue.

When the baking frenzy subsides, LeNece treasures moments of rest and family time. “A long nap, followed by games, good food, and spicy ginger beer with my family – that’s my way of celebrating the blessings of a full house,” she says.

For those looking to make their holidays a little sweeter, Delectable Cakes and Treats by L can be reached at 656-7228 or 649-8751, or through their Facebook page, Delectable Cakes and Treats by L. LeNece’s story is a testament to faith, resilience, and the joy that comes from following your passion.