Christmas at St. John Bosco Orphanage

By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News- For children everywhere, Christmas marks the most magical time of year trimmed with beautiful décor to the gifts to goodies. In the quiet corners of the of the St. John Bosco Orphanage, children find comfort in each other’s company, their laughter echoing like soft music through the hallways.

Their faces, often marked by the absence of the love every child craves, still glow with hope. They dream of families to call their own, of warm arms to wrap around them, and of a home where they are cherished. Despite this, they carry the resilience of little hearts that believe in a tomorrow and find solace in the warmth of each other’s company at the all boys orphanage.

It’s in moments like these that the resilience and innocence contained in children shine through, reminding us all that even in the hardest of times, the light of a child’s spirit can never be dimmed.

When Kaieteur News reached out to the St. John Bosco Orphanage, where contact was made to sweet young angels, they shared that the holiday season is not just a time of joy, but also a time of anticipation, as they look forward to the special events, delicious food, and the love shared by all.

Junior, a 13-year-old, shared his excitement, saying, “I feel very excited for all the parties and gifts. Yes, I made Christmas cards for the staff, teachers, and the sisters.” For Junior, Christmas isn’t just about receiving gifts; it’s also about the little acts of kindness that make the season special.

Joshua, who is 12, can’t wait for the festive party that takes place every year. “The special events at the orphanage for Christmas are amazing,” he says. “We have a party with Santa Claus, champagne, a bouncy castle, and delicious food. My favourite song is ‘The First Noel,’ and I also love ‘The Little Drummer Boy.”

The excitement builds as Christmas Day approaches. For Anthony, an eight-year-old with a bright smile, the holiday season brings one thing to mind: food. “My favourite food is pepper pot,” he says, eagerly anticipating the delicious meal. “And I really want a remote control car for Christmas!” he said. Like many children, Anthony’s wish list is simple but filled with the joy of childhood dreams.

Israel, a six-year-old boy, also has a favorite meal that he looks forward to each year: “I love fried chicken!” he says. Food is an important part of the celebration, and each child’s favorite dish is something they anticipate during the festive season. The joy of sharing these meals with friends and caregivers is a reminder of the warmth and love that surround them.

Isaiah, another six-year-old is filled with energy, describes the happiness he feels as Christmas approaches. “I’m happy and excited when Christmas comes,” he says. “My favourite part of Christmas is receiving toys,” Isaiah said. The simple pleasures of receiving a gift that makes their dreams come true bring so much joy to the children at the orphanage.

Bharrat, a nine-year-old, echoes the same feelings of happiness when Christmas comes around. “I feel happy when Christmas is coming,” he says with a big smile. “And my favourite food is pepper pot,” he related with joy. Just like his friends, Bharrat eagerly awaits the festivities and the time spent together as a family.

The Christmas season at the orphanage is much more than just a holiday. It’s a time when children, who might not have families of their own, experience the warmth of a community that loves and cares for them. The staff, sisters and teachers, work tirelessly to ensure that each child feels special, and their smiles and laughter make the season brighter.

In the midst of the Christmas parties, gifts, and meals, the children of the orphanage find comfort in the bonds they share. It’s a reminder that, no matter where they come from or what their past may hold, Christmas is a time to celebrate love, kindness, and the hope for a brighter future.

If you are interested in donating or reaching out to the orphanage, contact can be made via 222-2364.

(Christmas at St. John Bosco Orphanage)