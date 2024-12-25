Dusty Christmas: Hydromet office says Saharan dust here till Friday

Kaieteur News – The Hydrometeorological Service of Guyana on Tuesday urged persons to take precautions as there is a “very high concentration of Sharan dust” moving over the Caribbean and Northern Guyana.

In a special information bulletin, the Hydromet office said that the situation is projected to remain until Friday.

“The significant concentrations of the dust present (can) cause reduced visibility, inhibit deep convection and cloud formation and may affect persons with respiratory illnesses,” Hydrometeorological Service stated.

For updates, visit [www.hydromet.gov.gy] (http://www.hydromet.gov.gy) or contact the National Weather Watch Center at 261-3065/4489/2284.

Earlier this year, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) issued a health advisory encouraging individuals to take precautions against the harmful effects of Saharan dust. The Agency recommended that persons stay indoors as much as possible, and should there be a need to be outdoors, they should wear a dust mask.

Additionally, using a HEPA filter indoors can help purify the air in individual rooms while persons with pulmonary conditions are advised to carry their medications at all times and use them as prescribed.

Should difficulty breathing occur, professional medical advice should be sought immediately. For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications, such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays, may help alleviate discomfort.

Saharan Dust causes itchy eyes, runny noses, and sore throats; this colossal dust transport becomes a vital contributor to the Amazon Basin, as it is rich in phosphorus, a crucial nutrient for plant growth.

As rain in the Amazon washes away up to 90% of the soil’s phosphorus to the sea, the significance of this external mineral supply becomes evident. During this unique natural phenomenon, the Saharan dust travels from across the Atlantic to South America and the Caribbean, creating colossal dust clouds visible from space.