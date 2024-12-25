Dusty Christmas: Hydromet office says Saharan dust here till Friday

Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:25 AM
Dec 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Hydrometeorological Service of Guyana on Tuesday urged persons to take precautions as there is a “very high concentration of Sharan dust” moving over the Caribbean and Northern Guyana.
In a special information bulletin, the Hydromet office said that the situation is projected to remain until Friday.
“The significant concentrations of the dust present (can) cause reduced visibility, inhibit deep convection and cloud formation and may affect persons with respiratory illnesses,” Hydrometeorological Service stated.
For updates, visit [www.hydromet.gov.gy] (http://www.hydromet.gov.gy) or contact the National Weather Watch Center at 261-3065/4489/2284.
Earlier this year, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) issued a health advisory encouraging individuals to take precautions against the harmful effects of Saharan dust. The Agency recommended that persons stay indoors as much as possible, and should there be a need to be outdoors, they should wear a dust mask.
Additionally, using a HEPA filter indoors can help purify the air in individual rooms while persons with pulmonary conditions are advised to carry their medications at all times and use them as prescribed.
Should difficulty breathing occur, professional medical advice should be sought immediately. For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications, such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays, may help alleviate discomfort.
Saharan Dust causes itchy eyes, runny noses, and sore throats; this colossal dust transport becomes a vital contributor to the Amazon Basin, as it is rich in phosphorus, a crucial nutrient for plant growth.
As rain in the Amazon washes away up to 90% of the soil’s phosphorus to the sea, the significance of this external mineral supply becomes evident. During this unique natural phenomenon, the Saharan dust travels from across the Atlantic to South America and the Caribbean, creating colossal dust clouds visible from space.
Dec 25, 2024Over 70 entries in as $7M in prizes at stake By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports- The time has come and the wait is over and its gallop time as the biggest event for the year-end season is set for the...
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Ah, Christmas—the season of goodwill, good cheer, and, let’s not forget, good riddance!... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]