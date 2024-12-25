Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:25 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dusty Christmas: Hydromet office says Saharan dust here till Friday

Dec 25, 2024 News

The cloudy effect of the Saharan dust along the West Bank Demerara, Tuesday morning.

The cloudy effect of the Saharan dust along the West Bank Demerara, Tuesday morning.

Kaieteur News – The Hydrometeorological Service of Guyana on Tuesday urged persons to take precautions as there is a “very high concentration of Sharan dust” moving over the Caribbean and Northern Guyana.

In a special information bulletin, the Hydromet office said that the situation is projected to remain until Friday.

“The significant concentrations of the dust present (can) cause reduced visibility, inhibit deep convection and cloud formation and may affect persons with respiratory illnesses,” Hydrometeorological Service stated.

For updates, visit [www.hydromet.gov.gy] (http://www.hydromet.gov.gy) or contact the National Weather Watch Center at 261-3065/4489/2284.

Earlier this year, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) issued a health advisory encouraging individuals to take precautions against the harmful effects of Saharan dust. The Agency recommended that persons stay indoors as much as possible, and should there be a need to be outdoors, they should wear a dust mask.

Additionally, using a HEPA filter indoors can help purify the air in individual rooms while persons with pulmonary conditions are advised to carry their medications at all times and use them as prescribed.

Should difficulty breathing occur, professional medical advice should be sought immediately. For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications, such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays, may help alleviate discomfort.

Saharan Dust causes itchy eyes, runny noses, and sore throats; this colossal dust transport becomes a vital contributor to the Amazon Basin, as it is rich in phosphorus, a crucial nutrient for plant growth.

As rain in the Amazon washes away up to 90% of the soil’s phosphorus to the sea, the significance of this external mineral supply becomes evident. During this unique natural phenomenon, the Saharan dust travels from across the Atlantic to South America and the Caribbean, creating colossal dust clouds visible from space.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day Horse race meet

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day...

Dec 25, 2024

Over 70 entries in as $7M in prizes at stake  By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports- The time has come and the wait is over and its gallop time as the biggest event for the year-end season is set for the...
Read More
Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards Gymnastics history for Guyana

Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards...

Dec 25, 2024

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel & Gold Is Money into quarter-finals

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel &...

Dec 25, 2024

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as India take series

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as...

Dec 25, 2024

Moraikobai village two days football competition and fun day set for Old and New Year’s Day

Moraikobai village two days football competition...

Dec 25, 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support in 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support...

Dec 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]