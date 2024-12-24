Top Cop announces plans to rotate officers next year

—-says move aimed at enhancing efficiency

Kaieteur News- Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken on Monday, announced that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will implement a rotation system for its officers in 2025, aimed at increasing efficiency and strengthening the organisation’s overall capabilities.

This announcement was made during the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Annual Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony. While praising the force for its achievements over the past year, Commissioner Hicken emphasised the need for continued improvement, especially with the upcoming 2025 elections. He urged the force to enhance its capacity, stating, “You would have done well in terms of firearms, you would have done well in terms of all that you are required to do, but when I speak I speak from the strategic standpoint and so right away I want to go into operations which supposed to be followed under the DCLE (Deputy Commissioner of Law Enforcement) and under the operation pillar seeks in increase concessors and increase every aspect of policing in a positive way. You have been doing that but you would have done based on your limitation come next year we will have to up the ante” Hicken said.

Hicken explained that the rotation system would not be a punishment, but rather a strategic method to build capacity within the force. “No one owns the CID,” he said, stressing that officers would be rotated across regions to develop a broader skillset and increase overall efficiency. He further outlined plans for training programmes, including diploma and degree courses, for all ranks—from constables to assistant commissioners. These initiatives aim to bridge the knowledge gap between different branches of the force, including traffic, detective, and general duty units.

“Rotation is an avenue used to build capacity in an organisation, so don’t ever take rotation wrongfully,” Hicken explained, urging officers to embrace the changes. “Wherever you are sent to work, give it your best shot. As young men and police women coming up, we are not going to confine you forever in one area.” Hicken also called for stronger partnership between the police and citizens, explaining that intelligence-led policing and community collaboration would help reduce crime. Additionally, to further motivate the force Hicken gifted the entire CID department the sum of $500,000.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department Deputy Commissioner ‘Law Enforcement’ Wendell Blanhum highlighted the GPF’s achievements, noting that over the 10-year period, serious crime reports were at the lowest this year, as well as murders, all categories of robberies, break and enter and larceny and other prevalent offences in Guyana were also the lowest this year.

He reported record seizure of illegal firearms, with 178 firearms taken off the streets. Blanhum also praised the force’s efforts in dismantling criminal groups involved in carjacking and other crimes. Looking ahead to 2025, Blanhum urged the force to “raise the bar.” “I implore all of you to continue to work diligently…” he said.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) recently released a list of the top performers in various departments within the force on its official Facebook page. The list of top performers include: Cadet Officer David Prince from the Narcotics Branch, who was recognized for his exemplary service. Other standout officers include Sergeant 21174 Ameer Mohamed from the Crime Laboratory, Constable 24285 Christopher Kissoon from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit, and Lance Corporal 24009 Bhupaul Narine from the Fraud Squad. Additional top performers include: Constable 25285 Matthew Evans from the Cyber Crime Unit, Corporal 23704 Lallchan Ragbeer from the Forensic Video Analysis Unit, and Corporal 22527 Nicketia Jonas from the Trafficking in Persons Unit. Other recognized officers are Corporal 24720 Randy David from the Returnees/Finance Unit, Lance Corporal 25925 Davina Campbell from the Criminal Records Office, Lance Corporal 25386 Devon Benjamin from the Registry, Sergeant 21607 Colene John-Griffith from the Statistics Unit, Lance Corporal 26313 Murietta Griffith from Interpol, Lance Corporal 25960 Orlanzo Boyce from the Prosecutor’s Office, and Constable 23560 Leon Rodney from the Supreme Criminal Court. Sergeant Ameer Mohamed, who was the runner-up for the Best Cop award at CID Headquarters, was recognized with several prizes and cash awards. However, the overall Best Cop award for the entire police force went to Cadet Officer David Prince, who received several prizes and cash incentives for his outstanding contributions to the force.

