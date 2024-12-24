Latest update December 24th, 2024 4:10 AM

Three companies bid to supervise, construct new hospitals at Moruca, Kato

Dec 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has invited contractors to tender for the supervision and construction at two hospitals in Kato and Moruca, Regions One and Eight respectively.

Both projects received bids from the same three companies namely: Consortium Concremat-Vielca-GR (76), Consertium-JFAAMPC-CBA (85) and Joint Venture Hospital R1 (76).  The two hospitals are among the 12 being built to boost the healthcare sector.

